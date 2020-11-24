Re: The New York Times article published this week in The New Mexican ("Two Western states world apart on pandemic," Nov. 22). The article on two very different approaches taken by New Mexico and South Dakota is quite misleading in referring to the absolute numbers of COVID-19 disease rather than the incidence per population.
Some 2 million of us live in New Mexico and just under 900,000 in South Dakota. The incidence of COVID-19 in South Dakota is 8 percent of the general population, and per 100,000, new cases 155, hospitalizations 64, and deaths 90. In New Mexico, incidence is 4 percent, new cases 115, hospitalizations 41 and deaths 67 per hundred thousand population. All tragic.
Our unemployment rate is 8 percent versus 3.6 percent in South Dakota, but there are many factors that go into that. We must respond with help for the loss to income, food and housing for our most vulnerable, but I for one salute Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham‘s courage and decisions to respect our health and lives.
Most tragic, of course, is that so much of this could have been avoided with different leadership in our country.
Edward Kleiner, M.D.
Santa Fe
Cook safely this holiday
A cooking fire is three times more likely on Thanksgiving than on any other day of the year. Most of those Thanksgiving Day fires occur between noon and 4 p.m. — the peak cooking hours.
When it comes to preparing your Thanksgiving dinner, firefighters remind you that many of those fires can be easily avoided by staying alert and in the kitchen while cooking. Many home cooking fires are caused by unattended equipment, abandoned material, a heat source left too close to flammable materials, product misuse and cooking equipment that is not properly turned off. Turkey fryers — which use a large amount of cooking oil at high temperatures — also pose a significant danger and can lead to devastating burns, other injuries and the destruction of property. If you have a cooking fire, go outside and call 911 for the help of your local firefighters. Do not try to fight the fire yourself.
Thanksgiving is also when cooking-related burns increase. To prevent scalds and burns, cook on back burners and make sure all pot handles are turned inward so children don’t come into contact with them. Appliances that get hot, such as toaster ovens, should also be well out of a child’s reach. Have a kid-free zone of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drinks are prepared or carried.
Your firefighters urge you to cook with caution, but rest assured, if you need us, we are a phone call away.
Eutimio Ortiz
president, Santa Fe County
Firefighters Association
What are the Trumpeters blowing?
Answer: Hey, Supreme Court, look at all the voting cases that have been ignored. You better override.
And as backup: Electoral College electors are expected to vote for their state’s winner. But that’s by 250-year custom — not necessarily by law. So expect the Trumpeters to “bribe” wherever they can. Their goal? To get the Supreme Court to rule that “there’s no law saying an elector can’t vote as he sees fit.”
That’s the game plan. Be prepared. My hope is that the Army will stay loyal to the United States.
William Loeb
Santa Fe
Stopping plutonium pits
Sen. Tom Udall has the skills and an excellent opportunity once he leaves the Senate to help New Mexicans gain constructive employment by rebuilding infrastructure, conserving the environment, making the work safer, and reducing local and national pollution. How? By opposing the building of plutonium pits and developing new nuclear armaments. The money needed to build plutonium pits destroys the environment and puts workers’ lives at risk. It is more than time to use the rich resources of Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories to decrease pollution, improve human health and safety and develop new ways to heal the Earth. If you agree, please contact Sen. Udall to urge him to stop the building of plutonium pits and to use the money set aside for the project to support programs that benefit all New Mexicans and, at the same time, make the world safer.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
