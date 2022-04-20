Disney in New Mexico? Gov. Michelle Grisham Lujan should offer New Mexico as a new location for a Disney World. The southern part of the state has good weather year-round, draws people from both Arizona and Texas, and New Mexico is a reliably blue state. Great for Disney and great for New Mexico.
Weather? Better than Florida or Colorado. Politics? Not as weird as those of Arizona or Texas or Florida.
Linda Gies
Edgewood
Pay attention
For those who haven’t heard, there is a plan called the Santa Fe Mountain Project to remove the majority of trees in more than 18,000 acres and repeatedly burn 38,000 acres of the nearby Santa Fe National Forest. That’s 79 square miles, including much of the National Forest adjacent to Santa Fe, extending from Glorieta to Tesuque. Thinning would include hand crews using chain saws and heavy equipment, including bulldozers.
After a poorly advertised comment period of about four weeks in October 2021, during which 5,000 members of the public submitted written comments, 98 percent of these comments critical of the project as proposed, the Forest Service made a draft project decision known as a finding of no significant impact. This is being used as a justification for omitting an environmental impact statement, and doing no further analysis. It is obviously beyond ridiculous to think that the extreme damage to our beautiful forest, including years of “controlled burns," could be labeled as having “no significant impact.”
You can learn more about the project and see photos of areas similarly “treated” at theforestadvocate.org. We’re now approximately halfway through a 45-day period of objection concluding May 12. Please contact the U.S. Forest Service at objections-southwestern-regional-office@usda.gov, and let them know the designation of no significant impact is not acceptable and an environmental impact statement is necessary. The public needs more opportunity to understand the project and comment or object as is appropriate. Also, please contact your elected representatives from city, state and federal government, to demand that our voices be heard.
David Birnbaum
Santa Fe
A fair districts pledge
The story (“Judge allows lawsuit on maps to proceed,” April 20) quoted the judge as saying the plaintiffs, including the Republican Party of New Mexico, made “strong, well-developed case that [the redistricting bill] is a partisan gerrymander created in an attempt to dilute Republican votes” in congressional elections. The lawsuit also says legislators “ran roughshod” over traditional redistricting to give Democrats an advantage.
These are the same arguments Democrats make when Republican-controlled state Legislatures use the same tactics to redraw districts to shore up votes. Yes, redistricting is a partisan gerrymander, which is why former Attorney General Eric Holder started the National Democratic Redistricting Committee that asks candidates and elected officials to sign a Fair Districts Pledge and commit to restoring fairness to state redistricting. Rather than filing lawsuits, maybe Republicans should develop a similar Fair Districts Pledge to end redistricting laws that are unfair for both sides.
Jim Melzer
Santa Fe
Protect the patients
Last summer, I was diagnosed with early stage but aggressive breast cancer. I have chosen and am dependent on the competent and compassionate care I receive at New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, as was my husband until he lost his cancer battle in 2020. My outcome (and that of so many others) could be adversely affected if there is an interruption in treatment.
I respectfully plead with Christus St. Vincent to at least honor the existing contract in order to provide more time to settle the relationship with Cancer Care Associates so patients’ welfare is protected.
Anne Gonzales
Santa Fe