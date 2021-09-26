There is urgent need for updated and improved judicial guidelines and procedures in New Mexico that currently allow arrested people their freedom until trial. It gives little comfort that a recent study indicates 95 percent of those arrested don’t go on to commit additional crimes while awaiting trial. However, for every 2,000 arrests, this leaves 100 very bad people in our community who, statistically, will subsequently be arrested again for doing more bad things.
Better assessment tools must be drafted to help ensure the 5 percent who will clearly go on to commit additional crimes are refused freedom until their trial.
Apparently only state legislators can enact measures to better safeguard their constituents. We need to urge them to do so. And what about multiple repeat offenders? This is another very dangerous safety issue. How about, if an offender has two previous convictions, the next arrest absolutely requires incarceration until after trial? Period. It’s about time that the good guys (and gals) have at least equal rights to the bad ones.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
Honoring veterans?
After seeing The Santa Fe New Mexican front-page article (“ ‘Unforgotten veterans’ ” Sept. 24) and recalling the many past articles on how veterans are honored in New Mexico, I wanted to remind New Mexicans how the state only gives lip service to military veterans and retirees.
Military retirement is totally exempt from state taxes in 30 states, including the states that have no income tax. Five states still tax military retirement pensions without any exemptions. Sixteen states have partial exemptions for military retirement, including New Mexico.
Per AARP, military retirement pay is partially taxed in New Mexico: “Taxable as income, but low-income taxpayers 65 and older may exempt up to $8,000 of income from New Mexico taxes. The exemption gradually phases out as income rises, and it disappears for single filers whose federal adjusted gross income is more than $28,500 (or for joint filers earning more than $51,000). Also, all income is exempt for taxpayers who are 100 or older.” (Note that New Mexico’s average life expectancy is age 78.43.)
If New Mexico really wants to honor its veterans, we need to stop taxing all military benefits. Eliminating the state tax on military pensions has come before the state legislature on a number of occasions, without success. New Mexico has the seventh-highest percentage of veterans in the country but continues to tax most military benefits.
Disgraceful.
Susan Walters
retired U.S. Air Force major
Santa Fe
Crazy cash
Why is there a “race for cash” in mayoral election in Santa Fe (“Out-of-state donors aid Webber’s bid for reelection,” Sept. 25)? I live in the county now, so I don’t have a dog in this fight, but city leadership makes a difference for those of us who pay city taxes for goods and services and who use city facilities.
The official population of the city is still less than 100,000, so how much money does a candidate need to reach his/her audience? Ads in The New Mexican and other local medial outlets are reasonable priced — there’s no local TV station and online advertising can’t be horribly expensive. Do candidates need money for parties? Flyers? Direct mail? None of those things are very expensive in this town.
Hopefully, most of the campaign money goes to local businesses (print shops, media outlets, etc.) that pay the taxes that fund city services. Shame on any politician who pays advisers and vendors from outside the city and county of Santa Fe — support the people you serve!
Ruth Johnson
Santa Fe
