As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces that he is lifting the mask mandate in his state and returning businesses there to 100 percent capacity, it’s time for New Mexico to bar any and all Texans from entering our state for the next 90 days. If they are dumb enough to kill themselves, that’s their business, but we need to make sure they stay the hell out of New Mexico.
Stewart Herd
Rowe
Halt!
I sincerely hope our state will not allow Texans into our hospitals when they get ill with the virus (“Texas, other states reopen as cases fall,” March 3). Stop them at the border.
Lynne Fischer
Santa Fe
Get teachers shots
I would humbly like to request those reading this to call, write or email the governor of New Mexico to have our teachers vaccinated, as President Joe Biden has asked to happen. Teachers like myself have been asked to go back to the classroom to teach students in person, yet we have so far been excluded from the vaccination program. If you care about the children of our state, please contact the governor. And if you are a pharmacist or other health care worker, here’s a request: Instead of calling your buddies to let them know you have extra vaccines left at the end of the day, how about calling a teacher? You’d be doing our kids a favor.
Esther Kovari
Santa Fe
Powering up
We need our state representatives and senators to do their part in getting the Community Solar Act (Senate Bill 84) across the finish line in our Legislature. As someone who rents, I know community solar is an excellent way for non-homeowners to be able to participate and use solar energy. Community solar is bound to be a positive economic generator for communities. Community organizations and small businesses can generate their own income while providing power to their neighbors or for their own operations. Imagine if the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete’s Place or St. Elizabeth Shelter teamed up with an organization and created their own solar installation. They could help provide energy to their neighbors as well as generate income for their operations, plus they would be able to reduce the use of fossil fuels, which is incredibly important as we try to recover from the pollution from oil and gas as well as its tumultuous cycle.
Mary Ann Maestas
Santa Fe
Father to lies
Regarding “How pro-Trump forces embraced lies about antifa at Capitol riot” (March 1).
In the play by the German poet Goethe, Mephistopheles tells Faust:
Only despise them, reason and science,
The loftiest of human powers —
Just let the Father of All Lies
Confirm you in witchcraft and delusion —
Then, come what may, I’ve got you!
In our current times, Mephistopheles is Vladimir Putin and Faust is Donald Trump. Father of All Lies.
Peter Thomas White
Santa Fe
For the people
Consider: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Then, this: (“State House narrowly passes paid sick leave bill,” March 1).
Why do we as a people have to fight entrenched opposition to basic human rights in this country? Things such as equality for all individuals, not based on color, bank account or political connections? Paid sick leave or paid maternity leave? Or that officials can be held accountable for their actions? Or that the people will not be price-gouged by a corporation over the cost of basic utilities that we all need to live? Or that all have access to affordable health care and medicines? When is our government actually going to work for the people and not the corporate monied interests?
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
Not the right bank
New Mexico should not be doing business with Wells Fargo, a bank fined for violations including mortgage abuses, fraud, toxic securities abuses and investor protection violations. In a weekly pandemic report, the governor acknowledged problems with Department of Workforce Solutions prepaid debit cards from Wells Fargo. I’m not the only victim who was hacked; unauthorized transactions from Indonesia were withdrawn from my account. Workforce Solutions couldn’t help because I accepted the default method of payment, the prepaid debit card. A third-party contractor denied my claim and I was told that once a claim is denied, the case is closed and cannot be reopened. Sending New Mexico’s funds to corrupt Wall Street bankers who profit off the neediest residents is beyond unconscionable. It’s time for a state public bank.
Stephanie Levy
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.