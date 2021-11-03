In her letter to the editor (“On Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, New Mexicans aren’t being protected,” Nov. 1) Cynthia Weehler claims WIPP does not protect the public and that the New Mexico Environment Department puts us at risk. To the contrary, with its ability to isolate waste from the environment for millions of years, WIPP is demonstrably the most protective radioactive waste management alternative in the world. If she is truly concerned about risk to humans and the environment, she should be championing WIPP and the proposed modification of its license and expansion to handle more classes of radioactive waste. New Mexico should be proud to host such a stellar facility — the only operating mined geologic radioactive waste repository in the world.
John Tauxe
Santa Fe
Failure to confront
How to explain the failure of anyone in the GOP to confront former President Donald Trump and hold him accountable? How to explain whatever is left of his following? To the first question — greed, cowardice and delusion. The GOP still thinks hanging on the coattails of a “fake” adult huckster with not a shred of moral fiber will keep them in power. The second explanation — ignorance due to the general failure of American education (with some notable exceptions) to teach critical thinking to children of every social class.
Trump has elevated what we can now say is the quintessential American — the ultimate con man. But con men cannot succeed without slavish followers mired in delusion borne out of fear, nay terror, of losing what they thought they had. What cynic thought up “Make America Great Again,” a thin disguise for “White again?” I feel sorry for these lost souls, I really do. To be deprived of critical thinking is to be deprived of the personal agency required by a functioning (more or less) democracy. Now we operate solely on greed, delusion, ignorance and corruption. Harry Truman is rolling in his grave.
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox, LCSW
Santa Fe
Lose sleep over this
“I learned something in school,” my adopted Chinese daughter beamed. “It’s a good thing we’re both white.”
“Tell me more.”
“It’s a really good thing we’re not Black.”
Day One, kindergarten, Black History Month, San Francisco. Soon, my baby was sleepwalking, as she would every February until high school. The two African American girls in class learned they were “members of an oppressed minority,” even the one with the investment banker dad. Why? The critical race theory-inspired social studies that created school-approved bullies and scarred our daughter for life.
The New Mexico Public Education Department hopes to overhaul K-12 social studies. Check out NMAC 6.29.11 (webnew.ped.state.nm.us) items 13, 15, 21 and 23. If you don’t lose sleep over what you read, your kids will. Join the protest, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Public Education Department, 300 Don Gaspar Ave.
Anne E. Doherty
Santa Fe Federated
Republican Women
education co-chair
Santa Fe
Pro-women, pro-life
Regarding Mark Sherman’s article (“Pace of fight over Texas law has few precedents,” Oct. 31). Texas is trying to privatize the war on women (war on abortion rights) by enabling private citizens to harass abortion providers by suing them for the procedure after a woman has been pregnant for over six weeks, a time period when many women don’t even know that they’re pregnant. The usual rationalizations for such restrictions, the sacredness of life, are typically fraudulent.
That is because its most fervent advocates are also the ones who most fervently want to deny health care to millions of Americans who are not covered by insurance. How could they, thereby, be “pro-life”? They are essentially Republicans who, also, oppose democracy (universal suffrage) through voter suppression. The most democratic countries are the ones with the best women’s rights. They include Iceland (48 percent of legislators are women), Sweden (47 percent) and Finland (46 percent). As Margaret Atwood showed fictionally (The Handmaid’s Tale, 1985), pronounced male domination precludes democracy.
Roger Carasso
professor emeritus
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
