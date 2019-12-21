I watched the clips of our New Mexico representatives arguing impeachment; they discussed water issues, health care and education accessibility — all worthwhile goals, but what the heck have they done about any of these things or about immigration reform, infrastructure, air control upgrades and other issues important to Americans? That would be zero, nada, nothing. It’s been all talk about working for their constituents. Quit posturing and do your jobs. We notice when you are posturing rather than trying to solve problems. I am very tired of, “Why should I make a difference when I can make a point?”
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
True blue, anti-Trumper
People have suggested to me that I might be an anti-Trumper. I am an American, a patriot and active in politics. I have worked at the local, state and federal levels in government as well as in private industry. How could I be anything but an anti-Trumper?
William Brown
Santa Fe
Lights bring joy
A huge thanks to the town of Madrid for the joy of its beautiful Christmas lights and the continuation of its tradition. My wife and I recently drove down to see the lights in the evening, and we had the town to ourselves — not a soul in sight. Being under the twinkle and spell of the beautiful lights was a wonderful antidote to the commercialism of the holidays. Thank you, Madrid!
Pete Myers
Santa Fe
No more empty asphalt
In 1976, Kmart became the first big box store in Santa Fe. Forty-three years later, decimated by competition, the store has closed, leaving an expanse of empty asphalt and a sterling example of raw urban blight. The city’s Midtown LINC zoning overlay was intended to attract new construction, but so far it’s still deadsville there.
The city could establish a Tax Increment Development District to spur redevelopment of St. Michael’s Drive. Tax Increment Development Districts were utilized in Albuquerque to rebuild the Winrock mall and other blighted areas.
Richard N. Johnson
Santa Fe
Visual feasting
Let’s have a shoutout for those responsible for the lights on the Plaza! They are beautiful, tasteful and a visual treat to all who see them. We make a point to drive by whenever out in the evening.
Yes, Santa Fe, every now and then someone gets it really right! Let us savor the splendid work. It is glorious! Kudos to all of those responsible.
Jim Hays
Santa Fe
Supporting solar
I am working with a grassroots group in support of Youth United for Climate Crisis Action. We are in need of an urgent action in support of the New Mexico community solar bill, House Bill 210. The first step in the legislative process approaching this short session in early 2020 is to get it onto the governor’s call list. We can do that by phoning or emailing those on this list. Our legislators need to hear from as many people as possible.
Community solar will enable individual communities, neighborhoods and Native American pueblos to come together to create larger-scale solar-generating facilities, currently illegal because we are under the yoke of a shareholder-owned monopoly utility, the Public Service Company of New Mexico, an outmoded model in a time of planetary climate emergency. Community solar can make solar energy affordable for groups of people who can’t currently afford rooftop solar. It can be a game changer and is a major way that New Mexico can address the climate emergency on a regional level.
Please take action supporting this initiative by contacting our legislative representatives today.
Alison Pannell
Santa Fe
