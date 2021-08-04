While traveling in Maine earlier this summer, I met a technology analyst who told me about Maine’s experience with Avangrid, the company that acquired Central Maine Power and wants to buy PNM. His message: “Don’t make the same mistake we made.” He explained how this conglomerate uses its subsidiaries to siphon funds to boost its stock market value. In Maine, electric rates rose as customer service declined — more outages, dangerous understaffing, wacky billing. Meanwhile, Avangrid’s profits soared.
With the proposed acquisition, decisions about New Mexico’s infrastructure, rates and energy future would be made by Avangrid’s overseas parent corporation, Iberdrola, which has a history of placing in its subsidiaries executives who will do its bidding and which is embroiled in ongoing criminal investigations. We need to get over the idea that a big multinational is going to save us — and build a clean energy future that serves New Mexicans, not investors.
Mary-Charlotte Domandi
Santa Fe
Risking it all
If it hadn’t been so sad, I would have laughed at the woman in (“Kids can’t breathe,” Aug. 1) — “To require masks on everybody, whether you’re vaccinated or not, is discrimination.” No, dear — if it’s required of everyone, it’s clearly not discrimination. I get it that when asked in a moment by a reporter, she might not have thought through the absurdity of her comment. But it looks like she’s not in the habit of thinking at all. I feel sorry for her and her daughter, the mom who keeps her kid out of school because of her own ignorance. But I feel especially sorry for the child who is missing out on much-needed socialization and education, as well as being at great personal risk of getting sick and at even greater risk of losing a mom and/or grandmother to a preventable disease.
Gracie Schild
Santa Fe
Suicide?
Going forward, almost all people who die from COVID-19 should really be classified as suicide. I totally believe in your right to kill yourself. I do not believe you have the right to subject others to your problem if you change your mind at the last minute. Please accept responsibility for your actions, and when you get COVID-19, do not go to a hospital. Stay home and die quietly.
Jim Pierce
Santa Fe
Back in the day
The Santa Volunteer Fire Department had female members/firefighters 35 years ago (“Breaking into the boys’ club,” July 19). They were the real pathfinders.
Tom McCalmont
Albuquerque
Spread the seeds
It was inspiring to read about the Indigenous seed sovereignty movement in your front-page article (“Seeds of change,” Aug. 1). I am part of a group of volunteers helping with the Tewa Women United’s Healing Oasis Garden in Española, where plants are being grown using sustainable practices that are used for medicine and food as well as dyes in traditional textiles. Tewa Women United over six years has created an amazing project next to the Española Public Library where an heirloom seed bank is located. The program Earth Walks is helping to provide volunteers to work in the gardens, and we welcome anyone interested to contact earthwalks1@yahoo.com.
Douglas Conwell
Santa Fe
Job well done
I just want to thank Mayor Alan Webber, Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth and the city of Santa F’s constituent services team for responding quickly to a request to prioritize repairing potholes en route to the Buckman Road Transfer and Recycling Center. The road is heavily used, and the potholes were numerous, large and deep. My latest trip to the recycling center found the potholes had been patched. I would like to acknowledge the rapid response and a job well done.
John Middaugh, M.D.
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Thank you Jim.
I wish Romero-Wirth would respond to my inquiry as to why broadband was put on an alley instead of on the street. The council passed a resolution saying that broadband improvements would occur only on streets of a certain width. When I asked about this, Romero-Wirth's response was I don't know anything about it. I believe it was she who emphasized this point re installation on streets. Now almost a month later, she has yet to get back to me on this matter. Not the first time either.
Like millions we got covid, amazingly survived!!! Now we have natural immunity but let's ignore that. Kids wearing filthy face diapers all day? For what risk factor, exactly? Doesn't matter risk factor not published or promoted? Sheep obey the fear mandate and ignore risk factor in pure ignorance. Sad sheep in long term testing experimental program benefiting big pharma?
John it is an election year.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.