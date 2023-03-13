New Mexico is being recognized nationally for keeping democracy alive. Our governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham; members of Congress; courts; local and state representatives’ organizations and citizens are engaged in numerous policies being recognized. We were the first to remove and ban a Jan. 6, 2021, participant, Couy Griffin, from serving as a local county commissioner and holding a public office. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver backed and the Legislature just passed a voting rights bill to make voting more accessible. Attorney General Raúl Torrez is enforcing laws to protect our citizens from local ordinances that ban abortion health care and securing LGBTQ rights. We are working toward becoming a model for other states in protecting citizens from environmental hazards, establishing climate resiliency and containing energy costs.

Donna Thiersch

Santa Fe