New Mexico deserves responsible corporate leadership for our electric utility, not excessive government regulation. The arguments being made by opponents to the Avangrid acquisition of Public Service Company of New Mexico are fundamentally flawed because they do not consider the most critical elements of quality management. There are many historical examples of the failure of government to effectively manage things (including utilities) caused by political interference, imperfect information, political myopia, self-interest, and bureaucracy.

Properly regulated market-driven commercial management is the best balance to ensure quality affordable utility services. The people of New Mexico deserve investment and good management of the power grid, not a skimpy and poorly managed operation that appears to be the alternative being proposed by those opposed to the merger. Avangrid is poised to invest in the power grid for the coming renewable energy wave with smart investments like building out solar and wind renewable power for the Navajo Nation. The politically motivated management that lacks both investment strategy and forward-looking opportunities for New Mexico would be a disaster. I urge New Mexico to welcome Avangrid and work with the company to ensure quality service and increased investment in our power utility.

Thomas Cooley

