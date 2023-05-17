New Mexico deserves responsible corporate leadership for our electric utility, not excessive government regulation. The arguments being made by opponents to the Avangrid acquisition of Public Service Company of New Mexico are fundamentally flawed because they do not consider the most critical elements of quality management. There are many historical examples of the failure of government to effectively manage things (including utilities) caused by political interference, imperfect information, political myopia, self-interest, and bureaucracy.
Properly regulated market-driven commercial management is the best balance to ensure quality affordable utility services. The people of New Mexico deserve investment and good management of the power grid, not a skimpy and poorly managed operation that appears to be the alternative being proposed by those opposed to the merger. Avangrid is poised to invest in the power grid for the coming renewable energy wave with smart investments like building out solar and wind renewable power for the Navajo Nation. The politically motivated management that lacks both investment strategy and forward-looking opportunities for New Mexico would be a disaster. I urge New Mexico to welcome Avangrid and work with the company to ensure quality service and increased investment in our power utility.
Thomas Cooley
Albuquerque
Not rocket science
The U.S. is going down Trump’s golden toilet. Republicans can’t wait to flush themselves down as well. Their willingness to hold the country hostage to destroy legislated support for veterans, Social Security and Medicaid recipients, and the homeless; their refusal to legislate gun control; their plan to revert to the antediluvian policy of requiring welfare recipients to work for slave wages; their targeting of LGBTQ citizens; and their complicity in the mass murders de jour all speak to a profound deficit of empathy. Those of you who read my letters know I have been struggling to understand these anti-social policies and the lemming-like behavior of the MAGA crowd.
Is it poor education? Biased media? Uncensored social media? Conspiracy theories? A desperate attempt to restore perceived white privilege and decimate populations of color along the way? Or just plain ignorance? The way to lower the debt ceiling is to lower the defense budget and raise taxes. It’s not rocket science or AI, for that matter. President Joe Biden is correct when he says the soul of America is on the line.
Ellen Shabshai Fox
Santa Fe
Missing the mural
While noting the opening of the New Mexican Museum of Art’s Vladem Contemporary, it is important to pay homage to the magnificent mural that was destroyed by construction for the new museum. The mural should have been incorporated into construction of the new museum, but, unfortunately, the New Mexico Museum of Art was not willing to make an effort to do that. The community will always miss that mural, which was so representative of the multiculturism of Santa Fe and New Mexico.
Lois Snyderman
Santa Fe
Who will suffer?
I have been reading about GOP representatives in Congress doing everything they can to make sure the budget does not pass. I wonder if they have stopped to think about how many of their own party will suffer the consequences of their actions? It does make me wonder if it is more about having their own way in Congress than what is good for all the people, including those of their own party.
Darlene Muniz
Santa Fe
Mind debt ceiling
What is the point of having a defined debt ceiling if you are simply going to raise it every time it gets close? They might as well abolish the thing if they are not going to pay attention to it when passing spending bills. Blaming the holdouts for putting the economy at risk is like blaming parents for enforcing curfew times.