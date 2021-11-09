New Mexico is dead last in education, and the proposed social studies standards are designed to keep us there. This country was founded by those seeking religious freedom, willing to risk a three-month journey across an ocean in wooden ships propelled only by the wind. Instead, our children could learn that African slave ships motivated by greed created this nation.
Diversity is the hallmark of every class level, and sexuality a principal issue as I read these standards. Our high school students are asked to “identify the ways in which gender and sexuality were changing and unchanged during the 19th century.” New Mexico already has standards that reflect our values.
J.D. Vasquez
Santa Fe
Critical thinking
I am writing in support of the proposed New Mexico Social Studies Standards (6.29.11 NMAC.Social Studies) Why? First, I am impressed by the thoughtful vision of the authors. Instead of focusing only on the memorization of names and events, they have developed a thorough framework of action-based performance standards.
There are six “categories” of standards for each grade level — K-8 and two courses in high school: civics; economics; geography; history; ethnic, cultural and identity; and inquiry. These areas for exploration are carefully aligned. As a former school librarian, I am especially glad to see the inclusion of the last category — inquiry. These performance standards focus on the development of students’ “information literacy” and “media literacy” skills — which align with the teaching goals of school library media programs.
Kathryn “Kitty” Sherlock, Ph.D.
RESULTS Santa Fe
Hate breeds hate
Multiple teenage boys were involved recently in the bludgeoning to death of their Spanish teacher in the small town of Fairfield, Iowa. Two are in custody who, according to locals, show no remorse, while others who stood by to watch are in hiding. The teacher from Mexico, Nohema Graber, taught Spanish at a Fairfield high school for nine years. This is what happens when the adult haters in the community teach our children that violence is OK as a means to an end. This is what happens when these adult haters promote their racism. The blood from this tragedy is on the hands of these haters in that Iowa community as they destroy the lives of children.
Harland Soper
Santa Fe
Hands off
Regarding the photo in the Sunday paper, Page A-6: Bernard Brown, it’s nice that you’re the new 911 dispatch director. But get your hands off your female dispatcher’s shoulders. Except for a formal handshake, never touch the employees you supervise. You should have learned this long ago.
Nina Butts
Santa Fe
Spectacular work
I would like to recognize the outstanding photographs that have been in the sports pages lately. Those photos are works of art and are compelling recognition of the students who are competing in sports at their high schools. The ability to capture the action and freeze it is a gift that will last a lifetime. Congratulations and keep up the spectacular work.
John Mikkelsen
Santa Fe
Always ask
Last night, I was scheduled by my doctor to have a sleep study locally, something scheduled 11 weeks ago. I had an intake interview and at least three more phone calls to discuss the details to prepare for the study. In my interview, I mentioned that the staff I was to work with must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Minutes before I was to leave home, I received a call from a person who identified himself as the technician at the sleep center. He said he was not vaccinated and asked if I wanted to cancel.
I asked his boss to call me. The boss said the center has two techs who split the nights. The tech spends an hour preparing each patient by attaching sensors and chest monitors, etc. It’s very up close and personal. There is one toilet that all present share. When a patient needs to get up during the night, the tech comes to detach the sensors and stays to reattach them. Just now, they called to reschedule, and the scheduler apologized, saying he had no idea his co-worker wasn’t vaccinated. I am writing this so people will know to always ask.
Kathy Adelsheim
Santa Fe
