Michael Levin's letter ("Development, increased traffic bad for climate," Aug. 29), in which he outlines the extent to which new development favors more cars on the road and little else, is a slam dunk. It sadly mirrors the development situation going on all over Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. These expensive new projects are designed to enable more cars to get through busy stretches, but virtually no infrastructure is being built for other transportation options. Many Americans are unaware that most developed nations have extensive transportation grids that provide diverse options for getting around.
Trains such as the Rail Runner Express are incredibly useful for those who wish to use public transportation or otherwise do not own a car. Having spent time in Europe, I saw that even most midsized cities had ample metro trains with frequent arrival times. Last I heard, the state of New Mexico has favorable budget circumstances. You would think some of those funds could be used to increase Rail Runner trips (in a COVID-19-safe manner, of course) and to work out development options that favor modes of transportation other than just more cars. It's true most of us love to drive our vehicles, but it should be a given that a more comprehensive transportation grid is long overdue. In a time of great economic uncertainty, we owe it to low-income residents, and in a time of unprecedented climate change disaster, we certainly owe it to the environment. When we're an oil state, one can't help but ask why we're not already planning for it.
Jeremiah "Trip" Wall
Rio Rancho
My rights count
We all have rights, thus I want to address the health care workers who feel their rights are being violated if it is mandated they have a COVID-19 shot to continue their employment in health care. I will respect those rights. However, when I come to you for treatment, I hope you will respect my right to ask if you have been vaccinated, and then be able to refuse treatment from you if you have not. In closing, one question: Why would anyone desire to work in health care if they don't care for their own well-being?
Jane Weiskopf
Santa Fe
True costs
Lawmakers should look at the big picture before jumping to conclusions about the economic impacts of the state's ozone rule-making ("Leading state lawmakers raise concerns over proposed rule," Sept. 2). An economic analysis prepared or sponsored by the industry must be taken with a grain of salt. A thorough examination of the economic impacts of the ozone rule-making must include the economic impacts of a warming climate without the proposed rule. A Brookings Institute research paper concluded that "damages to the U.S. economy grow with temperature change at an increasing rate."
Decision-makers should consider both the short-term as well as the long-term budget impacts of not transitioning quickly to a sustainable and renewable economy. What other revenue streams exist to fill the gaps that might result from this ozone rule-making — for example, eliminating the generous upper-income tax cuts from the Richardson administration, clawing back development tax incentives that never panned out, etc.? I hope our state lawmakers will balance the short-term budgetary pain with long-term public health gains. If so, future generations will reap the benefits of their decision-making today rather than bearing the serious (and possibly irreversible) burdens.
Lora Lucero
Albuquerque
Hardly fun
It is usually a good thing when like-minded people gather for fun ("Bucking stereotypes," Aug. 30). However, when fun is gained by tormenting an "agitated" steer, it is abuse. I implore the Gay Rodeo Association to treat animals more kindly.
Lois Peccerillo
Guilford, Conn.
Plant for bees
Regarding the letter "Bees vs. birds" (Aug. 30): We have three hummingbird feeders out every day right above Russian sage and other flowering plants used by bees and hummers. We've never had one bee at our feeders. Plant what bees like and they'll leave your feeders alone.
Linda Wilson
Santa Fe
Going green
Cris Moore’s My View ("To replace fossil fuels, it's got to be all of the above," Aug. 29) is spot on and very educational. He points out that the realities of moving to a completely green economy will be very expensive. In the discussion of adding all green renewables, this is virtually never addressed. We need to build a massive network for green renewables, and we will have to rely at first on fossil fuels, unfortunately, to make and build those systems. As green renewable energy ramps up, fossil fuel use can slide down. However, there is a point in which we will be using more fossil fuels to run the industries that produce and install solar panels (unless we export that carbon footprint to China), wind turbines and hydrogen from water. (Don’t be fooled by hydrogen from fossil fuels. It is not green nor renewable and has a large carbon footprint.)
There is no way around this aspect, and it’s hard to swallow. Our carbon footprint will essentially double and then decline as renewables provide domestic energy and the energy to reproduce the same systems. This will take a moonshot approach in scope. Hydrogen produced from electrolysis is the cleanest and best all-around option. It also can be created in a green process from treated sewage at no cost. The solids are useful also. Not only is the produced fuel, hydrogen, the cleanest, once all of the facilities are in place and running, surplus energy can be used to build the very facilities that produce them.
Brian O'Keefe
Santa Fe
