Elena Ortiz’s My View (“This is Native land; remember that,” Feb. 9) contains dangerous inaccuracies. I will focus on two. First, defamatory images of Jewish soldiers attacking Palestinian children is indeed anti-Semitic just as false images of Native Americans scalping white settlers would be anti-Native American. Such defamatory images are the equivalent of blood libels and cannot be morally presented as a public “truth.”
Secondly, Ortiz is wrong to scoff at the dangerous nature of rock-throwing. Rock-throwing is a form of execution under sharia law. It is a form of lethal force, which can cause death or grave bodily injury. The United States and New Mexico both prosecute rock-throwing — even by minors — as felonies. Israel has the right to enforce criminal laws equivalent to our own.
Brian A. Yapko
Santa Fe
A compelling debate — maybe
How about Democratic presidential nominee multibillionaire Michael Bloomberg debating pseudo-millionaire President Donald Trump? Trump would freak out.
Dorothy Rogers-Abbey
Santa Fe
Choices we make
Who says the State Historic Preservation Office, Department of Cultural Affairs and the Santa Fe Historic Preservation Division don’t have a sense of humor? They get their underwear tied in a knot over a small mural (“Supporters rally to restore controversial mural,” Feb. 16) in a historic district but are happy to grant variances to build the Vladem abomination (“One step closer to Vladem,” Jan. 19) in a historic district and on a main route into “Historic Santa Fe” while allowing removal of a mural of some significance that apparently has been approved or granted status by inaction by the aforementioned worthies (“Fighting for ‘Multi-Culturalism,’ ” Feb. 16). How telling!
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Protect the innocent
I would like to explain why the murals on Old Pecos Trail in Santa Fe are so offensive and anti-Semitic (“City says pro-Palestinian art has to be removed,” Jan. 14). First, they are hateful and propagate the age-old anti-Semitic blood libel (“Supporters rally to restore controversial mural,” Feb. 16).
The Israel Defense Forces adhere to the strictest ethical and moral conduct of any army in the world, taking painstaking measures to protect innocent civilians.
I firmly support our country’s right to free speech; however, history has shown that anti-Semitic words and images usually lead to violence and murder of Jews. Santa Fe is contributing to the hate with these murals.
Todd Goldblum
Albuquerque
Earned benefits
In response to Linda Chavez’s letter (“More good news,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 2): I have paid into Social Security and Medicare during my working life, which has been over 57 years.
During this time, the U.S. government has borrowed against this fund at lower than the going rate of return.
Additionally, I paid taxes on these funds when I earned them and I am now being taxed again on 50 percent to 85 percent of my Social Security payments federally and by the state. In my opinion, this is double taxation.
I consider myself an independent, but I will vote against anyone who says Social Security and Medicare are entitlements.
We have earned these benefits. The U.S. government and a presidential candidate has a fiduciary responsibility to protect and ensure these earned benefits for current and future beneficiaries.
Kathleen N. Reyes
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.