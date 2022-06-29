I felt the Hacienda Doña Andrea story ("War over weddings," June 27) was nothing but a fluff piece. The only neighbors contacted about it (we've gotten rather close in fighting this) were two already in litigation with the owners and thus unable to speak on the record. It once was a quaint bed and breakfast. With up to eight large weddings a month, the hacienda is a B&B no more: It's a nightclub. None of us moved so far out of town — and contrary to a claim in the article, we do live here full-time — and dutifully pay our taxes to live next to a nightclub.
The stress on natural resources, the omnipresent fire danger, and the way-too-loud noises are intolerable. A unified neighborhood presented clear evidence of the issues to the Santa Fe County Planning Commission on June 16, and the commissioners voted unanimously to shut the events business down immediately. Their vote should be respected and upheld.
Ken Perlow
Cerrillos
Hate online
In the past few years, it has been unsatisfying tuning in to the news, seeing more negativity in headlines instead of something uplifting or positive.Currently, America is divided and not united.
I'm not going to get into any mainstream topics in this message. I will speak on a topic not many people address publicly. Freedom of speech is a right in America, but when it comes to the internet, people act negatively and with immaturity. The internet has turned into a cyberweapon when people address an issue with hate. How can we be united if we don't act that way when we fight for an issue?
Justin Valdez
Santa Fe
Employees are people, too
I am a retired employee of the state of New Mexico. Something I have heard for quite some time by various individuals in various venues is how our government "sucks." These vile words have come from the mouths of friends and so-called friends for quite some time.
When I reminded these individuals I was a government employee, I'd get the response "oh, that's different; you actually help people." People, government is made up of people like me and some of the opposite viewpoint. This is true anywhere you go, regardless of the agency or company. We're all people, and all brothers and sisters. Start acting your age.
Kelvin Smith
Santa Fe
Big hearts
Thank you for all who helped New Mexico families affected by the wildfires. I am grateful for all who donated supplies, including my wonderful dentist, Chris Morgan Family Dentistry. I called him to ask for toothbrushes, toothpaste and floss. In response, he ordered a bunch of those items to help those in need. So many people volunteered to gather the necessities for wildfire victims. We are blessed with such giving and helpful people who have made a big difference during these difficult times. Because of your generosity, you all made a big difference. God bless you all — always!
Doris Vigil McBride
Santa Fe
Voting is the answer
Liars! In striking down Roe v. Wade, the three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump confirmed they did not fall far from the tree. Each of them flat-out lied to the Senate and the American people during confirmation hearings, wherein they each stated Roe was the settled law of the land. And if Justice Clarence Thomas has his way, other 21st-century rights that our nation has enjoyed also could be trashed as soon as a case is brought to them.
Supreme Court nominees should not lie during their confirmation hearings. They are also supposed to be apolitical, which they clearly are not. The only way to fix this and the plague upon our nation that is the Republican party of 2022 is to vote this November. The upcoming election is too important to sit out.
Tom Jones
Santa Fe
Tri-M triumphs
A year ago or so, I saw a surprisingly high-quality musical with a six-member cast put on by Tri-M Productions in someone's backyard. This past weekend I saw the same company put on Spring Awakening with a 22-member cast of singer/actors in a real theater with a six-piece band, great costuming, choreography — the works. What amazing growth in such a short time. People laughed, cried and seemed genuinely uplifted by the experience. So whenever you see “Tri-M Productions,” think triumphant, and buy tickets to see their next show (like this coming weekend).
Ann Williams
Genesee, Idaho