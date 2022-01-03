Thank you, Santa Fe Police Department, for targeting speeders recently through my neighborhood of Casa Solana. It may seem a small thing, but too many “through-drivers” from other areas cut past our driveways at speed, blow through stop signs and threaten neighbors’ safety. Yes, it’s a problem all over town, and there are probably more serious issues to be solved, but in 30-some years, I’ve not seen more than one or two stops for traffic wrongdoing that occurs within the neighborhood. You’re welcome back anytime.
Karen Denison
Santa Fe
A balancing act
“Ubuntu” is the African concept of human interdependence and mutual caring that makes both parties using “my body myself” as a rallying cry — the pro-choice people and the anti-vaccination people — in need of compassion. Each human has unique contributions to make. Dehumanizing anyone who is different from ourselves hurts the whole. We are all human — those with wombs and those whose convictions forbid them to vax or mask.
We may think we have complete sovereignty over our wombs or our arms, but society cares and, for the good of the whole, may exercise some legitimate care over wombs and arms. Ubuntu and freedom interact with each other to determine how the state should exercise power. The state makes decisions on driver’s licenses, blood alcohol in our bodies and on which side of the road we must drive, modifying freedom to foster ubuntu. Abortion and vaccination need the same balancing between freedom and compassion.
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe
Excellent service
Leslie, our valued longtime carrier, miraculously delivered Saturday’s paper before 6 a.m. during an all-night snow and ice storm. This commitment to do her job well even at substantial personal risk is inspirational. If our top political leaders brought the same courage and dedication to their responsibilities as Leslie, what a world this could be!
Drew Stewart
Santa Fe
Park preferences
I live across from the South Meadows open space and support the Homewise proposed development. I have lived on the south side since I was 4 years old. I am a tutor for Santa Fe Public Schools in the AVID program. I am also majoring in creative writing at Santa Fe Community College and hope to become a published writer. The most exciting part of an active local park for me is being able to spend time with my nieces and nephew. The parks nearby are a couple of miles away, and it would be delightful to have a park within walking distance.
Homewise has proposed to make 50 percent of the housing at this site affordable. More affordable housing is important on the south side because there are many families who can’t afford to live here. More families should have the opportunity to own a home because it means a stable place for their family.
Leslie Nava
Santa Fe
Time to think
Dig out your critical thinking skills, dust them off and start using them.
Think. Think. Think critically, critically, critically.
Norma White
Santa Fe
Missing her
What kind of world will this be without Betty White?
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
A deep game
To no one’s surprise, Alabama and Georgia waltzed through their respective College Football Playoff semifinal games this past weekend and will battle for the national championship Monday. Teams from the South have won the national collegiate football championship 13 of the past 14 years; thus, this year’s matchup will ensure the title remains in Dixie for yet another year. Judging from the number of players of these recent championship teams who were top prospects in the annual NFL Draft, one could argue that these Southern schools are winning their national championships on the backs of talented African American players.
Ironically, Alabama and Georgia are at the forefront in passing voter suppression laws which blatantly target African Americans. Talented Black recruits to elite Power 5 Southern schools are posed with this dilemma: a chance at a lucrative NFL contract a national championship would bestow but having to play for a team in a state where those in power are dead set on marginalizing their rights. Who, then, is really being played in this game?
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
