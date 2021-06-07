Recently, the newspaper published an article about the Native artists having to wait before they can sell on the Plaza again under the Portal at the Palace of the Governors ("Artists dream of their return," May 15).
During a recent walk to the Plaza, I saw a person set up selling crafts. I found that appalling. It's not that I am against crafts, but if someone else could sell, there was no reason that with proper spacing, Native artists couldn't sell their wonderful items again without a wait. I'm glad to hear artists could be back sooner than the end of June.
Eleanor Weber
Santa Fe
Make a splash
Maybe a local lap swimmer should run for mayor. My guess is she would win.
Donna Martin
Tesuque
Finger-lickin' funny
Thank you Ricardo Caté, for your cartoon, "KFC" in Without Reservations on May 29. I've plucked a few chickens in my younger days. You put a reflective smile on my face. Nice.
Mona Schermerhorn
Santa Fe
Tax travails
In Saturday’s mail, I got a delinquent tax notice from the county treasurer. The payment will be sent in today. There were penalties and interest in addition to the tax. I never received a bill advising me that I had taxes due, and repeated attempts to contact the treasurer's office to see when and if I had a payment due weren’t answered.
This little Catch-22 cost me an additional $80 in penalties. I paid off my mortgage last June and knew I would be responsible for taxes out of pocket. I was never told how much or when they were due. Based on the information from the treasurer's office that came with the delinquency notice, I still don’t know when they’re due or when to expect a bill.
Paul Schmolke
Santa Fe
Sensible people, unite
The Republican Party has not told us exactly what its agenda is. Let me list what it appears to be: supremacy for white males, ignoring global warming, low taxes for the wealthy, low assistance for the poor, minimal immigration, no abortion, no masks, no vaccination, no gun control and, most importantly, fealty to their ex-president and the Big Lie.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnelll has made it clear that the Senate Republicans will not vote for any Democratic bill. We have a stalemate. It appears Congress will accomplish nothing unless the filibuster is eliminated or Democrats gain seats in the 2022 elections.
The history of midterm elections is a loss for the party in power. Surely, there must be enough intelligent voters to keep this from happening, in spite of efforts in the red states to suppress voting. Let's all do whatever we can to see that sensible people vote. Support the Democratic agenda, not Trump's.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Spectacular shot
What a spectacular photo by Matt Dahlseid of Pfc. Dwight Goetz of the 44th Army Band at the Bataan veterans ceremony this spring. It is a stunning example, with trumpets and Bataan Memorial Building, of the great photographers at The New Mexican who amaze me every day.
We are so fortunate to have such a terrific newspaper.
Danis Kelly
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.