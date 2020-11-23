I just completed COVID-19 testing at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, one site listed by the New Mexico Department of Health: https://cv.nmhealth.org/2020/11/20/department-of-health-expands-covid-testing-surge-across-new-mexico.
The Army and Air Force National Guard managed the testing site. They were amazing — so amazing I cried while driving away. They were polite, attentive, helpful and technologically literate. Thank you, National Guard! You are a real asset to us all.
Lorna Dyer
Santa Fe
Call early
To Virginia King of Nambé in her letter (“Help!” Nov. 21) regarding the difficulty she is having with New Mexico unemployment: not getting through, not being able to hold, not being able to leave a message, not being able to have a call back. Workforce Solutions says its hours begin at 8 a.m., but call at 7 a.m. sharp, not 7:10 or 7:30 or later in the day, or you will never get through. It’s pointless otherwise.
Paul Kamprath
Taos
Pass relief bill
After six months of deadlock, Congress needs to enact a new COVID-19 relief package now. Earlier relief measures are running out for families and small businesses that are in worse shape now than they were when they began receiving them — just as the recent surge has resulted in more restrictions. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been responsible for the impasse, refusing to consider extending unemployment benefits, small business loans, food supplements and emergency rental payments, an eviction moratorium and budget supplements for states. These must be in the new package.
Supplemental support for states is crucial so they can maintain basic services and help for low-income populations. McConnell says he won’t “bail out” blue states. But both red and blue states will be $800 billion in the hole from COVID-19 costs (as reported Nov. 18 in The New Mexican). Perhaps he can be embarrassed into providing the $8.4 billion estimated to be needed to distribute the much-awaited vaccine. Compromise is inevitable, but a substantial package is necessary now.
Robert Lurcott
Santa Fe
Do the math
Aha! Here’s proof of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s claim of rigged election: The voting machines were preprogrammed, he says, with an algorithm. Obviously, this was done to get revenge on former Vice President Al Gore’s election loss! Get it? “Al” + “Gore” + “It’s Him” leads to: “ALGORITHM”! Why foolish judges can’t see this obvious deep-state ploy is beyond me.
Karl Kregor
Santa Fe
Enforce mask mandate
Driving by the Capitol to go to Kaune’s Neighborhood Market on a recent afternoon, I came across the protest that was primarily made up of President Donald Trump’s supporters. I’m all for freedom of speech, but when we have a state mandate to wear masks and hardly anyone was wearing theirs, there is a problem. State and local police were in the parking lot and, as far as I could tell, no one was enforcing the law on mask-wearing. This is a problem.
I would like to return to work so I can put food on the table and keep a roof over my head, and I count on my fellow Santa Feans to do the same. But when a circumstance arises that people are not putting their — and all of our — best interest at the forefront (and it’s mandated) then, please law enforcement, make them wear their masks or make them go home.
Trish Spencer
Santa Fe
In our hands
I’m confused; someone straighten me out. I didn’t know that the source of our COVID-19 problem/surge and related lockdown is the fault of our governor. I thought our problems came because of those who won’t wear masks or social distance, or who deny COVID-19 altogether. Don’t “we the people” have the power to turn this around, not just our hardworking, smart governor?
Maggie Odell
Santa Fe
Udall’s gift
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall has spoken in support of the “30 by 30” initiative. The goal of this visionary idea is protection of 30 percent of U.S. lands and seas. It is part of an international movement to protect 30 percent of natural resources worldwide.
Currently, 12 percent of the United States is protected, as are 15 percent of the world’s land and 7 percent of its oceans.
The “30 by 30” plan is a goal of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity and already supported by 64 countries. Pressures on our natural resources threaten our life support systems and societies. His support for “30 by 30” is a great gift to us as he leaves the Senate. Throughout his remarkable career of service, Udall has worked to protect our natural resources. Udall has, as he said of his father, Stewart, “a rare combination of moral courage and political decency.” Thanks, senator.
Melissa Savage
Santa Fe
