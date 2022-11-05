I have always believed that the citizens of any district or state were the ones who should elect their representatives. Outsiders do not know the pertinent facts and local problems to be solved. (“All politics is local”?) Those days are long gone. When did elections become all about money? This year, I find myself sending my pittances to progressives all over the map. I’m acting out of fear, but even as I send money, I have come to hate some of the most promising candidates because their faces clog my email 10 times a day, begging for donations even when I have already done my bit. National dark money clouds every election. Its overkill threatens individual donations as well.
Lucy R. Lippard
Galisteo
Cormac’s a treasure
There are many treasures in Santa Fe. Some in plain view, some hidden reclusively behind adobe walls. One of Santa Fe’s greatest treasures (indeed, one of the world’s greatest literary treasures) is Cormac McCarthy. To read his many masterpieces, the latest of which, The Passenger, rips your mitral valve, your corpus callosum, your pineal gland, your entire autonomic nervous system out of their anchorages and sets you adrift on a journey to places you never thought you would ever dare to visit. Santa Fe needs to find some way to honor this master of the language and of the human soul.
Glenn Conroy
Santa Fe
Light in a dark tunnel
As an 84-year-old with no school-age children, I nevertheless read with fascination “A Roadmap for Rethinking Public Education in New Mexico,” published and distributed by Think New Mexico, a nonprofit, independent research organization dedicated to the welfare of New Mexico and its citizens. Any New Mexican who is seriously concerned about public education needs to read it. Policymakers who haven’t read it but who claim to be working on behalf of public education may be just blowing smoke. It is well researched, well organized, well written and an easy read. It is potentially a light in a rather dark tunnel for those very young of New Mexico whose lives will depend upon public education.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Inconvenient truths
Roger Taylor is a 20-year subscriber to The New Mexican and he doesn’t think the paper is left wing enough (“Hardly news,” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 3)? The New York Times and the Washington Post probably aren’t either. Kudos to TheNew Mexican for publishing some inconvenient truths even though it is seldom. Taylor isn’t going to read his paper Nov. 9.
Raymond Lopez
Santa Fe
Tale of two states
Isn’t it curious that when Forest Service officials ignore vital data and their controlled burns destroy millions of acres, homes and lives, New Mexico promotes them to D.C., and Oregon arrests them?
Lou Matta
Santa Fe
Honor our veterans
I can remember when young men were drafted and sent to Vietnam. The ones who didn’t come back in body bags were greeted by anti-war demonstrations. Now many of them are homeless and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, mental illness or physical aliments caused by being exposed to Agent Orange. They are resented by many people. On Veterans Day, let’s honor all our veterans, regardless of their situation.
Camille Morrison
Santa Fe
Soothe with water
What about a fountain in the center of our Plaza? One that has no partisan or ethnic overtones, perhaps something from nature. We have many talented sculptors. Residents and visitors should be able to sit around on the edge, dipping their hands into cool water in the summer heat.
Douglas Atwill
Santa Fe
Negotiate
What is the threat of nuclear war? The answer, according to Swedish-born MIT scientist Max Tegmark, is 16.66 percent. Which happens to be the same chance of killing yourself by playing Russian roulette. Would any sane professional gambler, if offered a pistol with a bullet in one chamber, play this game? No, of course not. No sane person plays a game if his own death is at stake.
So what should we make of Tegmark’s risk figure for nuclear war? His reasoning, I have found, is based on a set of probabilities. What would happen, for example, if Ukraine and NATO won the war? For Tegmark, this would be for Russia the equivalent of the U.S. losing in Vietnam. Tegmark says, “I view it highly unlikely that Putin would accept this without going nuclear.” Overall, it seems to me his calculation of risk percent is entirely plausible — which means we are now playing a game of Russian roulette in Ukraine and implicitly accepting a 16 percent chance of ending our lives in one final kaboom!
I say it’s time we cast away the notion of victory in Ukraine and write our members of Congress a clear and unmistakable message: Stop the damn war and negotiate.