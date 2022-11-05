I have always believed that the citizens of any district or state were the ones who should elect their representatives. Outsiders do not know the pertinent facts and local problems to be solved. (“All politics is local”?) Those days are long gone. When did elections become all about money? This year, I find myself sending my pittances to progressives all over the map. I’m acting out of fear, but even as I send money, I have come to hate some of the most promising candidates because their faces clog my email 10 times a day, begging for donations even when I have already done my bit. National dark money clouds every election. Its overkill threatens individual donations as well.

Lucy R. Lippard

Galisteo

