Something happened in Nashville. The brazen destruction of democratic norms allowed two young black leaders to shine forth into national prominence, moving us with their moral clarity, passion and eloquence. Their solidarity with hundreds of youth who showed up in protest, most of them white, was compelling. It felt like something good and powerful has been re-ignited in our nation.
Deborah Elizabeth Boldt
Santa Fe
Health care help
In light of the shortages of qualified medical professionals here in New Mexico, I’m delighted to make the trek to Amarillo, Texas, for my healthcare and see Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk.
Kimberley Wiggins
Santa Fe
Skewed priorities
West Alameda Street collapses where it crosses an arroyo, shutting down a major cross town street for months because the city of Santa Fe failed to spend $100,000 plus to fix the problem before this happened. But the city can spend several times that on a “reconciliation process” to deal with (that would be to let off) vandals who destroyed a significant monument (the Soldiers' Monument) belonging to all of us law abiding citizens.
Are you kidding me? If you are a regular citizen (not an “advocate” for “causes”) do you think that not maintaining streets so we can spend the money interacting with vandals is a great idea. I don’t. Things desperately need to change in the next election.
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
Why defend him?
Since the beginning of Donald Trump's run for the presidency, I have been mystified by the politicians who have supported him no matter the sin or crime. My wondering became even more intense about this loyalty with the recent lawsuits that have been brought about, especially by his possible presidential opponents. But then duh, it finally came to me! No doubt his cronies are guilty of the same shenanigans. Consequently, they are covering any future prosecutions of themselves by hoping Trump's (il)legal ills, if found innocent, will set precedence for them.
Jane Weiskopf
Santa Fe
Dig deeper
We hope you can dig deeper into the precipitous closing of the Center for Contemporary Arts. The demise of this institution puts a dagger into the heart of our arts-loving city. It’s a devastating decision and no doubt fraught with political infighting. We hear it’s a done deal. No way to reconsider. How is that possible? Finally, evidently there were three fundraisers last year. As members, that’s news to us. Hardly effective fundraising. Please give this story high priority. This city needs the CCA.