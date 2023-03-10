I don’t intend to address the complexities of Santa Fe’s affordable housing problem in this letter, but I do want to examine one claim that I frequently see repeated in the letters column of the New Mexican, namely that the mayor, the city council, or the planning commission are in the pockets of “greedy developers.” Who are these human monsters, and what nefarious schemes are they plotting against the innocent citizens of Santa Fe? For good or ill, we live in a country with a capitalist economy. That being so, just about every product or service we purchase or make use of was created by someone who intended to make a profit.

Housing is no different from any other commodity in this respect. Unless you live in an adobe built by your grandfather, the house or apartment you live in was probably built by someone who could be characterized as a developer. In return for their investments of time and money, developers expect to make a profit. I don’t know the solution to Santa Fe’s housing problems, but I doubt that disparaging those who build houses for a profit and trying to discourage them from doing so is part of the solution.

David Doty