I don’t intend to address the complexities of Santa Fe’s affordable housing problem in this letter, but I do want to examine one claim that I frequently see repeated in the letters column of the New Mexican, namely that the mayor, the city council, or the planning commission are in the pockets of “greedy developers.” Who are these human monsters, and what nefarious schemes are they plotting against the innocent citizens of Santa Fe? For good or ill, we live in a country with a capitalist economy. That being so, just about every product or service we purchase or make use of was created by someone who intended to make a profit.
Housing is no different from any other commodity in this respect. Unless you live in an adobe built by your grandfather, the house or apartment you live in was probably built by someone who could be characterized as a developer. In return for their investments of time and money, developers expect to make a profit. I don’t know the solution to Santa Fe’s housing problems, but I doubt that disparaging those who build houses for a profit and trying to discourage them from doing so is part of the solution.
David Doty
Santa Fe
Go see it
This evening, I had the privilege of seeing Tri-M's latest musical production of, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. From the moment the music started and the lights came up, I was enchanted and overwhelmed with laughter. The cast gave an incredible performance. Each member displayed incredible acting and vocal talent range with great finesse and humor. The musicians accompanying were amazing, as was the sound and lighting design. I'd never heard of this musical before and I am so glad I went to see it. This is one that is not to be missed, but it ends Sunday. Do yourself a favor and buy yourself a ticket when you are doing reading this. (So, right now.)
Caiti Lord
Madrid
Whither the wind
This is a question best addressed to the scientists at the Santa Fe Institute, who specialize, among other things, in chaos theory. Here in Santa Fe we have been subjected to a number of severe wind alerts — recently even up to 85 mph. Which leads me to wonder. Where does the wind go when it stops?
Glenn Conroy
Santa Fe
Awkward moves
Regarding the recent article on Juancito, the bussing robot at Cafecito ("'Juancito' at your service," March 3). Cute, I guess. Maybe it is a good idea to have a robot clear dishes from an empty table. Maybe it is a good idea to replace a human's job. Although I don't feel great about either of those things, I am more concerned about the kitchen staff who have to unload those dishes. The photo in the paper showed a person reaching rather awkwardly high to unload dishes from the robot, which looks stressful on the shoulder joints. I hope it was just the angle of the photo.
Laura McAllister
Santa Fe
Watch that wind
For the benefit of all of us who might be adversely affected by strong wind, including our U.S. Forest Service friends ... . I have noticed after living here 54 years there is definitely a lot more wind than there used to be, and it often pops up suddenly without warning even when none is predicted by the weathermen. I frequently wake at night and hear the wind roaring through the trees, and on many days there are suddenly hours of strong wind. We all need to tie down our patio chairs and trash cans, and the Forest Service must consider options other than prescribed burns until we have had enough precipitation to saturate the extremely dry fuels they are rightfully concerned about. Checking all the best forecasts is no longer a sensible way to schedule prescribed burns now that the climate is indisputably changing. We must assume there is a good possibility of wind every day, and we must act accordingly.