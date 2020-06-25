The Santa Fe Branch of the NAACP strongly condemns the heinous destruction of the popular India Palace restaurant on Sunday night by apparent white supremacists.
To the owners and employees of the India Palace restaurant, we are so sorry this has happened and we support you as valued members of the Santa Fe community.
During the extraordinary times of a pandemic, state-sanctioned brutality, systemic and structural racism in our country, we in Santa Fe have been able to protest peacefully without fear or intimidation. However, we now know Santa Fe is not a haven from such racist attacks. Sadly, hatred of the “other” exists everywhere. How do we stamp it out? We don’t let it grow and fester.
Each of us must:
u Challenge the casual racist remarks said “only in jest.”
u Accept responsibility to condemn conspiracy theories with no basis in truth, which denigrate others.
u Educate those who share them.
We cannot allow hate to grow — it will destroy us all.
Doris A. Page, M.D.
president, Santa Fe Branch NAACP
Not just visitors
Your article (“Many Santa Fe visitors skip masks,” June 22) was disappointing and biased. I’m sure it is true that many visitors are not wearing masks while on the Plaza, but that’s hardly the entire story.
I walk around the Plaza several times per week, and it most definitely is not just visitors failing to wear masks. Plenty of locals are not wearing them (I’m one of them; I only wear them when I enter a building).
I see shop owners and employees standing outside their stores not wearing masks. Every day I see groups of police officers standing shoulder to shoulder on the Plaza, with their masks around their necks. I regularly see city employees without them. In short, many of us are guilty. And of what exactly — not wearing a mask while walking/exercising outdoors?
If the newspaper is going to call out a group of people for a specific behavior, call out the others doing the same.
Kevin Meyers
Santa Fe
A grating America
The rallies in Tulsa, Okla., and Phoenix further show the empty agenda of the Trump administration and Republican leadership. Rather than offering help to stem our health and economic challenges, this president continues to hide from the reality of our national crises. He is not making America great; instead his divisive, inept approach is making America grate — making us appear rough and rude.
Rather than direct economic stimulus to the millions of families who are facing dire financial hardship, we see billions showered on corporate elites. Sadly, little will trickle down to help our hardworking fellow citizens unless we speak out for fairness. Our fragile New Mexico economy will present difficult choices in the coming year. Direct stimulus payments are needed now to help our families pay bills and buy local goods and services that will help where we need it most — here in our community and state.
We have sacrificed and worked hard to lessen the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Let us now move forward to a better America. We can be more caring, more tolerant, more patient, more helpful, more generous, more kind, more respectful, more, more, more.
Tom Gallegos
Santa Fe
Don’t just toss ’em
For those of us who are trying to flatten the curve by wearing masks when outdoors (and indoors, such as at grocery stores), thank you. For those of you who think it’s OK to drop them all over the place, stop it! They’re all over — along Alameda, in the Railyard District, around the state Capitol building, in grocery store parking lots, residential neighborhoods and bike trails extending southward. This is not acceptable!
If you take your mask off, find a trash can and dispose of it. If you can’t find a trash can, fold it up, put it in your pocket and dispose of it when you get home. Discarded masks all over town are not only unsightly and create litter, they’re a biohazard.
Steve Sandoval
Santa Fe
Seize the moment
The massive changes of both the universal effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the profound new awareness to mend racial bias is a new opportunity to find an artistic expression that honors and respects the values of inclusion and sacredness. I have waited many years for the moment when Santa Fe might aspire to see a monument in the Plaza that reflects what we love about the region in which we have chosen to live.
The Native cultures through their ancient ceremonies have held, practiced and taught this wisdom and help maintain its sacredness for all of us. Our relationship with the Earth and sky is part of the story. The Spanish instantly recognized this land as a haven for nurturing their future. Anglos and others come here sensing something deep, indescribable and yet recognizable for which we long. This is what a sculpture can express and thereby transcend the endless tribal issue of determining just which history or heritage to portray.
I hope that the city will sponsor a contest for regional artists to submit entries for consideration with this theme in mind. This is a powerful opportunity for Santa Fe to set a new vision through art of how to take this extraordinary moment in this time of transformation to rise above polarized, political rhetoric that can only prolong a sense of racial dividedness. It’s time for a dimensional shift.
Jean MacFarland Altshule
artist
Santa Fe
Safe spaces for all
While Santa Fe tears down its statues and monuments and purges American history to appease those who are “woke,” I would like to offer some suggestions.
Please change the name of DeVargas Center to Safe Space Plaza. To help offset the city budget deficit, a glass jar should be installed so that every time someone gets offended, the perpetrator will be required to deposit $1.
Let’s also change the name of Paseo de Peralta to Avenue P. As every “woke” person knows, Pedro de Peralta, founder of Santa Fe, was part of a brutal Spanish empire that took land, tortured, murdered and robbed from Indigenous people.
We also need to board up the Rosario, Loretto and San Miguel chapels. These are Catholic chapels and every “woke” person knows an ecclesiastical tribunal was established by Pope Gregory IX circa 1232 for the suppression of heresy. Independent thought was suppressed and innocent lives were tortured and murdered.
While we are at it, let’s ban art on Canyon Road. The Southwestern art the businesses offer celebrate cowboys and frontiersmen (we are now “woke” to the fact Kit Carson was bad). Even worse, much of the art exploits American Indians. It all must go in the “age of wokeness.”
George Orwell (is it still politically correct to mention this author?) in his iconic novel 1984 developed the concept of a memory hole into which the government would pour all evidence that it did not like. As government policies changed, so would the material being cast into the memory hole. Most people think Orwell was writing about the Soviet Union, but in fact, 1984 takes place in Great Britain, a democracy. Orwell was convinced that totalitarian methods would gradually overwhelm democracies, and freedom would be replaced by manipulated falsehoods imposed by the government.
Where does it end? Ignorance is just as powerful an enemy to our delicate democracy as racism is.
R. Flagler
Santa Fe
Accept the past
Santa Fe, the City Different, is in the process of changing its character. The city, when mentioned to most Easterners, evokes a few typical responses. “Oh! I hear Santa Fe is so unusual in many ways, for its beautiful variety in its art and culture. It’s a center of diversity with a history representative of the great Southwest.”
Much of Santa Fe’s history is little known to Easterners, most of whom have never heard of Oñate, de Vargas or Carson. The traveler who comes to Sata Fe is impressed to find a richness of history and culture commemorated in our many museums and galleries dedicated to this colorful past. The visitor also sees celebrations of our accomplishments for the future.
The fact that many symbols of our past have been defaced and/or destroyed, makes us poorer and for me, ashamed. Are we frightened to look upon the past with pride for the present? Do statues and commemorative symbols create bigotry and intolerance? Do we not have the enlightenment to overcome the prejudices of previous centuries? Santa Fe should embrace its future by accepting its past. We know better. We should not be afraid.
Pascal Gilmore
retired historian
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.