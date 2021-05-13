The Santa Fe New Mexican reported about an arrest warrant issued for a local man in connection to the beating and kidnapping of his girlfriend (“Arrest warrant filed for Santa Fe man accused of beating woman,” May 11). This same man was recently released from jail after dismissal of separate charges including aggravated stalking, false imprisonment and battery. This same man additionally has a long history of yet other violent criminal charges. How is this even possible?
Over the past three years, I’ve read about similar repeat offenders who have committed additional violent acts while free on bail or after having charges dismissed. I am not a criminal. But if I were, I would perform my violent criminal acts here in New Mexico. Local prosecutors and judges appear content to offer violent offenders either bail, light sentences, or second and third chances. It’s time for prosecutors to build better cases and for judges to demand the confinement of dangerous offenders and to hand down harsher sentences and judgments. Repeated violent behavior in our community requires stricter and more decisive judicial action. We need to demand more accountability from the courts to help protect fellow citizens.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
Honored veteran
On Tuesday, my late husband, Sam, and I were honored with military banners as part of the Hometown Heroes program. I want to express a special thanks to Donald R. Christy for this amazing program, which he initiated in Santa Fe in 2018; the American Legion Lucero y Nava Post 12; City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler for sponsoring the city resolution to begin the program in Santa Fe; U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s staff, which presented me with a U.S. flag that flew over the nation’s Capitol; and Jose Lerma and the Santa Fe traffic department for their work in hanging the banners along Cerrillos Road. I apologize if I failed to recognize anyone who had a role in making this an honor I will always treasure. God bless America and Santa Fe.
Stella Vigil Lavadie
World War II WAC
Santa Fe
A fire danger
We recently hiked the Circle Trail in Hyde Memorial State Park, as well as many forest trails over the last year, and saw piles of cut wood. Why can’t people, by permit, take the wood for home firewood use and sale? The wood piles looked like fire starters lying in wait.
Laura Reich
Santa Fe
Taxing penalty
For multiple years, I have been charged a penalty fee by the state Department of Taxation and Revenue even after I have paid my total state taxes before the filing date. Because my state taxes amount to more than $1,000, they want 90 percent paid by the end of the year — even before April 15, when taxes are due. I feel this is a very unfair rule because I always pay the total amount owed by the due date. Especially these two years of pandemic, this unjust fee should be eliminated.
Lucio Ortiz
Santa Fe
So many questions
The photos and information about the 22,000 children being held in sterile confinement spaces simply makes me feel awful and angry. As just a citizen with no actual connection to even one of them and not speaking their languages, I’ve pondered what we might do to help them.
Could we sit with, play with, listen to them? Can we take things to them? Even paper, crayons, cards, games, puzzles, bilingual books, stuffed animals, etc.? How do we do something comforting? How do we find answers and permission? What is each of us doing?
Diane LeResche
Santa Fe
Errant knowledge
From those of us who have left the Republican Party to those who remain: “It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you in trouble; it’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” (Variously attributed to Artemus Ward and/or Mark Twain.)
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
