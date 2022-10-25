In regard to (“N.M. needs judiciary balance,” Commentary, Oct. 24) written by Thomas Montoya and three other judicial candidates running as a slate, it’s notable but not surprising they have failed to mention they are all Republicans. Obviously, they have omitted this critical fact because they know a majority of New Mexicans do not agree with the views of Republicans today.

Their inference Republican judges would not consider policy in their decisions is ludicrous. Haven’t they noticed Republican judges, including the majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, have stretched the law to outlaw abortions, stop reasonable gun control and prevent regulation that would address the disaster of climate change? New Mexicans do not want judges who would take such disastrous positions contrary to our values.

Byron Gross

Editor’s Note: This is the last weekend we will be running My Views on the upcoming election, whether on behalf of a candidate or amendment. No more election letters to the editor will be published after Friday, Nov. 4, in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Any extra My Views or letters will be published online.

