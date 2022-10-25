In regard to (“N.M. needs judiciary balance,” Commentary, Oct. 24) written by Thomas Montoya and three other judicial candidates running as a slate, it’s notable but not surprising they have failed to mention they are all Republicans. Obviously, they have omitted this critical fact because they know a majority of New Mexicans do not agree with the views of Republicans today.
Their inference Republican judges would not consider policy in their decisions is ludicrous. Haven’t they noticed Republican judges, including the majority on the U.S. Supreme Court, have stretched the law to outlaw abortions, stop reasonable gun control and prevent regulation that would address the disaster of climate change? New Mexicans do not want judges who would take such disastrous positions contrary to our values.
Byron Gross
Santa Fe
More ink
The publisher of this newspaper should become aware, if not already, that you need to use more ink when you print the paper. One of my small pleasures in life is doing the Sunday crossword. In the last few weeks, twice it has been too faint. Once it was impossible. Today it was just hard to see. Other pages are faint, too. I hope you can afford to improve it.
Adrienne Gomez
Santa Fe
Don’t trust ’em
Don’t believe anything Republicans say or do. All they want is power and control. No one controls inflation; it’s a natural part of economics. It goes in cycles. If they are in control they will cut taxes for the wealthy and industries, not the wage earners. They will increase the taxes on wage earners. It’s what they do.
The world is at war because of former President Donald Trump’s friend Vladimir Putin. If the Republicans were in control, we’d be supporting Putin, not Ukraine. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has already said as such. Immigration is the fault of the Republicans. Every time the Republicans have controlled Congress and the White House, they’ve ignored it because they like to have it as a campaign issue. Every time the Democrats have tried to change the immigration laws, the Republicans have blocked it. They want it to be a mess.
If Republicans control Congress they will do nothing but block anything President Joe Biden tries to do for the country.
George Watson
Santa Fe
Buzzing returns
Once again, see (“Circling Air Force plane leave Santa Feans abuzz,” June 2). On Thursday, we are being subjected to a cargo plane circling over our city for over an hour — for what purpose? They are almost certainly from Cannon Air Force Base, which houses the 27th Special Operations Wing that includes, among other activities, intelligence and surveillance. One has to ask whether the regular presence over Santa Fe is connected to our proximity to Los Alamos. One might hope that an inquiry from TheNew Mexican would reveal some answers.
Craig Campbell
Santa Fe
Party without sense
The contrast in qualifications of our candidates for governor is striking. I believe Mark Ronchetti was picked solely due to name recognition and camera skills — picked by a party that has gone off the rails.
Consider: The Texas Republican Party platform for 2022 (planks 33 and 225) states Texas reserves the right to secede from the United States of America. The Cheney/Kinzinger Censure resolution by the Republican National Committee in February 2022 states the Capitol rioters “were engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Then there’s Trump’s intended pardons of the rioters. Ronchetti is green and the job complex. Could he withstand the pressure exerted upon him by the national party that brought us Trump orphans, the end of Roe v. Wade, election denial and Jan. 6th? He will be their Trojan horse into our state.
Talk to me when they regain their senses. Until then, I will be voting for experience and sanity.
Santiago Hughes
Santa Fe
Editor’s Note: This is the last weekend we will be running My Views on the upcoming election, whether on behalf of a candidate or amendment. No more election letters to the editor will be published after Friday, Nov. 4, in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Any extra My Views or letters will be published online.