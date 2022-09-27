The news regarding Yvon Chouinard’s gift of Patagonia, his company, to fight climate change really impressed me.
The same day I was reading A Place of Thin Veil — an excellent history of Gallup — when Chouinard’s name caught my eye. “As a teenager, Chouinard escaped the suburbs of California by hopping a ride, hobo-style, on a freight train that passed through Gallup. [He] ... was mesmerized by the red rocks. He said the view inspired him to spend his life exploring the outdoors.”
How wonderful that the beauty of New Mexico inspired this man to do so much for the world.
Jan Duggan
Santa Fe
Preserve our rights
I commend Susanne Hoffman-Dooley for her letter to the editor (“The dog that caught the car,” Sept. 20). I’m so outraged that gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti thinks that my rights are something that others can decide (vote) on that I can’t settle on the words to describe it — arrogance, hypocrisy (when do I get to decide/vote on his rights?), totalitarianism (what’s next — deciding whom I can marry/love?)?
I have to believe that New Mexicans are smarter than this — at least smarter than Ronchetti, if he thinks this stance on putting abortion rights on the ballot will get him votes.
It’s not only New Mexican women who should be and are outraged at his proposal, but all New Mexicans who think that what should be universal rights — the right to control one’s own health care decisions, the right to love and marry, the right to contraception and other private matters — cannot and should not be decided by the whims of others.
N.M. Pyne
Santa Fe
Shifting winds
Political winds can shift dramatically and amazingly quickly. As pundits counted the Democrats out for the midterms, and probably for 2024, suddenly the backlash on Roe v. Wade and the vote on abortion rights in Kansas began to shake things up. President Joe Biden scored big with legislative victories, inflation eased somewhat and Biden’s popularity ratings neared
50 percent.
No, he would never be charismatic, but the results and conversations have begun about the wisdom that often accompanies old age.
Former President Donald Trump’s legal problems, meanwhile, grew daily in severity, and America seemed suddenly aware that the future of our democracy was now at stake.
Trump unleashed the decadeslong simmering extreme right of the Republican Party, which could be poised to forsake our experiment in democracy for an autocratic rule to which many other countries have turned.
Yes, democracy is messy and sometimes flawed. It is, however, better than any system of government yet created. We need to vote to preserve it.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
Bless the world
I must respond to a recent full-page ad featuring atheist Sean Gardner with this quote: “You have never begrudged the martyrs their triumph but rather trained them for it.”
And so I am asking you to be consistent with the lessons you teach them. Just beg for me the courage and endurance not only to speak but also to will what is right, so that I may not only be called a Christian, but prove to be one.
“For if I prove myself to be a Christian by martyrdom, then people will call me one, and my loyalty to Christ will be apparent when the world sees me no more. Nothing you can see is really good. For our Lord Jesus Christ, now that he has returned to his Father, has revealed himself more clearly. Our task is not one of producing persuasive propaganda; Christianity shows its greatness when it is hated by the world.” — St. Ignatius of Antioch.
God bless everyone, including Mr. Gardner.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
