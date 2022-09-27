The news regarding Yvon Chouinard’s gift of Patagonia, his company, to fight climate change really impressed me.

The same day I was reading A Place of Thin Veil — an excellent history of Gallup — when Chouinard’s name caught my eye. “As a teenager, Chouinard escaped the suburbs of California by hopping a ride, hobo-style, on a freight train that passed through Gallup. [He] ... was mesmerized by the red rocks. He said the view inspired him to spend his life exploring the outdoors.”

How wonderful that the beauty of New Mexico inspired this man to do so much for the world.

