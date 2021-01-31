Thank you for your editorial encouraging the state to get teachers vaccinated as soon as possible so they feel safe returning to the classroom ("Back to school? Speed up vaccines," Our View, Jan. 24). I'm glad you pointed out that our governor said people shouldn't have to choose between their health and serving their students. If that's true, why isn't the state doing everything it can to vaccinate teachers?
I have friends in the high-risk category who would prefer teachers get their vaccines first. The reason: They can choose to stay home safely, and we need teachers in the classrooms. It's not enough to say some teachers will be protected because they are at high risk. All teachers and school staff should be considered a priority. I realize vaccine supply is limited, but other states have made the choice to protect their educators. Our children need New Mexico to do the same.
Deborah Busemeyer
Santa Fe
For public banks
It’s heartening to see the Albuquerque City Council recently passed a resolution “urging the New Mexico state legislature to establish a state public bank, owned by and for the people of New Mexico.” In doing so, the Duke City joins the examples of Las Cruces and Santa Fe. Elsewhere, legislation for the creation of state banks has been introduced in Oregon, Washington and New York.
It seems word is finally getting out about the 100-year success of the State Bank of North Dakota. The bank was formed in 1919, when the state’s farmers, business people, and rural communities realized they could make more affordable loans to each other, while building needed infrastructure, than the big banks in Chicago were ever going to. It’s worth noting that North Dakota was the sole state to escape the credit crisis caused by the 2008 crash (fueled by you-know-who).
Like North Dakota's, New Mexico’s public bank would make state revenues available for credit unions, community banks and community development financial institutions to loan at truly affordable rates, creating a virtuous circle as money from repaid loans circulates throughout the state. Critically, the bank would be governed by a citizens’ board unburdened by the demands of investors and shareholders. To learn more, visit the website of the Alliance For Local Economic Prosperity at aflep.org.
Dave Wheelock
Santa Fe
Garden on the Plaza?
There exists a historic photo of the Plaza at least a century ago where its use as a cornfield is plainly seen. I don't know the range of ideas submitted for the new Plaza monument, but wonder if a three-sisters garden (maize, beans, and squash) would be a good representation of the first occupation of the area, as well as later ones.
Living plants would be best, of course, but maybe metal sculptures, created by a Native artist, would be more appropriate. The garden could be limited to the footprint of the former monument. Relevant signs should be easy to compose without a lot of political or cultural conflict, as these three foods are vital to human survival to this day.
These remarks are just food for thought.
Glenna Dean
Abiquiú
Try a real candidate
My dad was a dyed-in-the-wool Republican. To quote the late, great John Prine, "He voted for Eisenhower cuz Lincoln won the war." Today, Dad is rolling in his grave. He would have been mortified to watch his beloved GOP turn into a band of spineless, mindless thugs who, with total disregard for any form of decorum or decency, continue to bend their knee to their disgraced, lying, cheating supreme leader — a leader who threw his own loyal lapdog of a vice president under the bus for simply trying to do one honorable thing before leaving office.
It's hard to fathom an entire group of elected politicians so deep in the mud, spouting absurd conspiracy theories and inciting violence because they lost an election. Grow up, people! Do what we've been doing for the last 250 years. Get rid of your dead wood, get a real candidate and show us what you've got next time.
Bob Thornburg
Santa Fe
A sensible moratorium
As a person who has always enjoyed New Mexico's wonderful landscapes and people, I am very supportive of the Biden administration's moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands. In the face of climate crisis, oil price shocks to our budgets, pollution of our land and water and damage to our cultural landscapes, we have to move on from this industry. We must continue the transition to a just, renewable energy future.
Besides, oil and gas is just coming off four years of wide open leasing by the Trump administration. Already, the majority of the Chaco area has been leased. Air pollution and climate damage from the industry is unabated. Let's get this industry under control and into its proper perspective as an industry we must move on from, for the sake of our children.
David Coss
Santa Fe
