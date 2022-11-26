As business manager in Santa Fe, I have struggled to find and keep good employees, especially in the face of the “Great Resignation” that has happened since the coronavirus pandemic hit nearly three years ago. I manage El Paisano Supermarkets, and I have three locations — two in Santa Fe and one in Española. I employ 65 people.
Many of our employees come from multigenerational Santa Fe families and are lucky enough to live in a home that has been in the family for decades or longer. But our newer employees struggle to find a place to live. Homeownership is out of reach for nearly all our employees, and even renting a small studio apartment in Santa Fe has become unaffordable with average rents in the $1,400 to $1,500 range. What they end up doing is living with family, having several roommates, or they live in Española or Albuquerque. It’s not right.
Our employees want options, and they deserve affordable options. Even our customers ask us if we know any place they can live affordably. There is the demand, now we need an affordable housing supply. I know the state is sitting on record revenues right now. Let’s consider using some of that money to create new housing, especially on the south side of Santa Fe, where land is still available. We want to keep people in New Mexico. We can employ them, but now they need a place to live. Elected officials, please do your part. Now is the time.
Moises Tarango
Santa Fe
Explanations, please
I was gratified to see a recent cartoon on the Nov. 21 Opinion page titled, “What’s With All These Cubans and Venezuelans?” Unfortunately, it was not accompanied by an explanation that the reason tens of thousands of Venezuelans are trying to reach the U.S. via the southern border is the relentless economic warfare waged against Venezuela by the U.S. since the Hugo Chavez administration. Whatever self-inflicted economic mismanagement and corruption Venezuela may suffer, the U.S. has done its best to destroy the Venezuelan economy, hugely exacerbating emigration.
While my media coverage is far from complete, this cartoon is the first effort I’ve seen or heard to put the Venezuelan refugee crisis into any meaningful context. I’ve long wondered what Venezuela did to so deeply offend the U.S., other than adopting a left-wing authoritarian government. (Certainly, the U.S. is not offended by the mere fact of an authoritarian government so long as it’s of the right and not the left.) What other huge affront did Venezuela commit? Sink a ship? Down an airliner? Assassinate a U.S. official?
The only arguably rational U.S. motive I can conjure is a desire to control Venezuela’s oil and gas resources, even though the oil and gas industry was nationalized nearly half a century ago. If any readers know what Venezuela did to deserve the U.S. attack on its economy, please enlighten us all with a column in this paper.
Tom Luebben
Santa Fe
Behind the headlines
Thanks for your article on the New Mexico Sun (“Conservative firm behind mystery paper,” Nov. 19), the unsolicited newspaper that began circulating in print right before the Nov. 8 election. Let’s call it what it is — junk mail. From the description of its content, it’s not only junk mail, but worse, it’s partisan propaganda. Interesting that the publisher criticizes mainstream media as biased, while labeling the Sun as nonpartisan. This is not reflective of their news presentation. At all.
Personally, when I read a newspaper, print or digital, I want to know how the news organization is funded. Is it subscription and/or advertising-based? If not, who pays the writers’ salaries? Reader beware, if you can’t determine any of this, it’s a good bet this is not a newspaper. Especially true if you did not request to be on their circulation list. So next time you see something like this in your mailbox, put it where it needs to go. Right to the trash. Do yourself a favor and subscribe to a real newspaper. Like TheSanta Fe New Mexican.
Cindy Pabst
Santa Fe
Such a waste
Sadly pondering the recent shooting at University of New Mexico, as reported as an act of revenge, I think of a quote attributed to Confucius: “Before you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves.”