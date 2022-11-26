As business manager in Santa Fe, I have struggled to find and keep good employees, especially in the face of the “Great Resignation” that has happened since the coronavirus pandemic hit nearly three years ago. I manage El Paisano Supermarkets, and I have three locations — two in Santa Fe and one in Española. I employ 65 people.

Many of our employees come from multigenerational Santa Fe families and are lucky enough to live in a home that has been in the family for decades or longer. But our newer employees struggle to find a place to live. Homeownership is out of reach for nearly all our employees, and even renting a small studio apartment in Santa Fe has become unaffordable with average rents in the $1,400 to $1,500 range. What they end up doing is living with family, having several roommates, or they live in Española or Albuquerque. It’s not right.

Our employees want options, and they deserve affordable options. Even our customers ask us if we know any place they can live affordably. There is the demand, now we need an affordable housing supply. I know the state is sitting on record revenues right now. Let’s consider using some of that money to create new housing, especially on the south side of Santa Fe, where land is still available. We want to keep people in New Mexico. We can employ them, but now they need a place to live. Elected officials, please do your part. Now is the time.

