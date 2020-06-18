I am a white mother of a beautiful black son. I fear for his safety. White adults perceive my son as both older and bigger than he really is. My son is 3 years old. White adults invariably comment on how big he is, how tall. He isn’t. I have been questioned about where he is from “really” because, "He is too dark to be just African American.”
These people do not believe they are being racist or are causing harm. But they have assigned my son an “otherness” that entitles them to question whether he is truly a native son of this city and this nation. They perceive my son as having an unusually large presence, as looming. This is the white gaze that terrifies me.
Black boys and men are murdered by police on the street, in parks and in their homes for nothing more than inhabiting space and being perceived as suspect, as different, as looming.
There is an upswell of outrage, concern and determination to change this reality. This is an opportunity to confront our own unintentional racist attitudes and actions, to educate ourselves and others about institutionalized racism, to reexamine the role of the police in our communities, and to insist upon absolute transparency and accountability to all of the governed.
Katherine Murray
Santa Fe
Partner for justice
As part of our continued pledge of creating a just and healthy Santa Fe, the Interfaith Leadership Alliance of Santa Fe has for years partnered with many worthwhile organizations in our city. As a demonstration of our commitment to healing and transformation through advocacy, direct action and inspiration, we have helped vulnerable people by creating the Interfaith Community Shelter (Pete’s Place), Envision Santa Fe and the Faith Network for Immigrant Justice. We have particularly supported the homeless and the immigrant community.
In our current context, we will be supporting individuals and organizations working for racial justice. We ask you to contact us at ilasantafe.org/contact-us/ so that our 2,000 members may learn from you and, ultimately, work together. We hope that we might help justice roll down like water, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.
The Rev. Blaine Wimberly
Interfaith Leadership
Alliance of Santa Fe.
Decontamination time?
I seem to recall that when the Temple in Jerusalem was contaminated by the hellenistic Greeks, it needed serious decontamination from porcine and other transgressions that occurred.
Is there a plan to sanctify St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., now that Death Cult 45, and Trump himself, have transgressed? This may be the singular moment that son-in-law Jared might have useful input.
Dr. Gerald M. Rosen
Santa Fe
Try to breathe
"Someone has his knee on the throat of America.
Now let's see if we can hold our breaths until November."
Dr. Bruce Merchant
Santa Fe
Tourists missing masks
After all the diligence the concerned citizens of Santa Fe participated in to keep the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 at a minimum, we are now seeing many tourists coming to the Plaza not wearing masks. I note our virus numbers seem to be growing in Santa Fe. Something needs to be done to safeguard our local population. These tourists are acting in disregard of and with arrogance toward the safety of our community.
John Pullin
Santa Fe
Questions
Could a Jew have supported Hitler?
Can a person of color support the current "leader?"
Ron Siegel
Santa Fe
Wear a mask
To those who believe their God-given rights are being infringed upon. God did not give you those rights. Men and women gave their lives so you would be able to live in this country free from tyranny of dictatorship.
If you really want to lose your rights, go join the military. Wearing a mask during these times is done out of respect to everyone you might come in contact with. I do not like them, either, but to protect just one other person plus myself, it is profoundly necessary.
Gene Atkinson
Santa Fe
Safety for all
Could the tourism authors (“New Mexico tourism promises to put safety first,” My View, June 14) have misidentified their target audience? Walking around the Plaza and Canyon Road, I see an increasing number of people, most without face masks. It's one thing to ask locals to make the “New Mexico Safe Promise,” but what is Tourism Santa Fe and the other tourism offices doing about getting tourists to do their part in keeping New Mexico safe? Are they also being asked to take a safety pledge?
Bob Kirmse
Santa Fe
