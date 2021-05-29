This is a public service announcement: if you have business with the Motor Vehicle Division, make an appointment online.
Clueless, I showed up at the MVD office. The young woman ahead of me was pleading with the guy with the clipboard: She was late for the appointment she had made two months ago because her baby had been dripping wet when she pulled into MVD and needed to be changed. No mercy from Mr. Clipboard: She returned to her car in tears.
Doing business by appointment with MVD is not a bad idea, but it should be a choice, not a requirement. If half the windows were available to those who had made an appointment, and the other half on the old take-a-number basis for those of us who missed the memo, MVD could actually serve the public. What a concept!
Paige Grant
Santa Fe
Missing the big picture
Those nitpicking the color temperature (Kelvin value) of the LEDs for streetlights need to study some basic color science (“Mayor decries harsh streetlight emails,” May 26). First, the difference between CCT 2,700 K and 3,000 K is rather insignificant. But more important, a Kelvin value of light defines a large range of possible colors, not a specific color. All one has to do is Google “Lines of Correlated Color Temperature“ to see this fact. Leave it to some to throw out the baby with the bathwater and complain about a small CCT Kelvin value and forget how energy-efficient LED lighting is compared to “high-pressure sodium bulbs,” all while decrying and providing harsh emails to the mayor and staff.
Andrew Rodney
Santa Fe
Glass stunner
What an inspirational and stunning exhibit at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture. We were so impressed with the new Clearly Indigenous: Native Visions Reimagined in Glass. We have greatly admired the works of Tony Jojola of Isleta Pueblo, so when I read about the exhibit, we went the first day it opened. The glass works are extraordinary. Special thanks to the museum for providing us the wondrous experience.
Shelly Brock
Santa Fe
Working for peace
During our times serving with Christian Peacemaker Teams, we have seen the heavy hand of the Israeli occupation. We have seen how more than 50 years of occupation has torn at the hearts and souls of two wonderful peoples. We have witnessed incidents of violence against Palestinians by Israeli settlers ignored and, at times, abetted by the IDF and Israeli police. And we have observed the overwhelmingly nonviolent resistance of the Palestinian people.
Despite all the conflict, and in the midst of it, we have seen — and worked with — Jews, Muslims and Christians working together for justice and peace. Their stories rarely appear in our media, the biggest story never reported. Archbishop Desmond Tutu reminds us: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”
Charlene and Michael Smith
Rio Rancho
Healing old wounds
Brava to District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies for choosing to employ restorative justice in dealing with the obelisk case. Restorative justice means the voices of all parties will be heard, resulting in a meaningful dialogue that reveals the complexity of community issues and the need for a solution that reflects both those who found the obelisk anathema and those for whom it represents their version of history. My hope is choosing restorative justice will help educate the community about its power and how using it has the possibility of healing old wounds and preventing the escalation of violence and crime.
Nancy King
Santa Fe
Serve by cleaning
How about those accused of tearing down the obelisk pick up the trash in the Santa Fe River and rid the medians of weeds and litter? Then, gather all the shopping carts scattered about the city and return them to their rightful owners. That should satisfy their 40 hours of community service.
Pamela Hinds
Santa Fe
Recycling scraps
In your excellent article about Reunity Resources (“Rooted in the community,” May 26), you mentioned composting. Reunity now offers a Doorstep Compost Program. On either a weekly or biweekly basis, they come to your house and collect a four-gallon bucket of your food scraps that they then turn into compost. It’s a wonderful way to recycle food scraps of all kinds and divert them from landfill. Information is available at reunityresources.com.
Nick Knorr
Santa Fe
