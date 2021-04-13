It is essential that the Guadalupe Street mural be saved and incorporated into the plan for the new museum of contemporary art. The mural reflects, in a dramatic and colorful manner, the combination of Native American, Hispanic and Anglo cultures that makes Santa Fe so unique. It is an important part of the city’s historical and artistic heritage, and it must not be destroyed to make way for the new museum. Funding for the preservation of the mural, and for its continuing protection, should be included in the project.
It is not sufficient to provide a museum exhibit commemorating the mural once it is demolished. That cannot be a substitute for the mural itself. It is particularly ironic that a Santa Fe museum dedicated to the preservation and promotion of local and regional art is involved in a plan that calls for the demolition of this important work of art. The mural must be saved, in place, for all those who love this beautiful city and want it to continue being the City Different.
Lois Snyderman
Santa Fe
Safe vehicle time
It’s time for safety. During the last 60-day session, a lot of new bills were discussed and signed into law. Safety on the roads was not one of them. I propose a bill to legislate safety by means of annual motor vehicle inspections already in place in many other states. Currently, there is only emissions testing in some populous cities of New Mexico. New Mexico is experiencing a tremendous increase in public road traffic and needs safe vehicles to be operated.
Too many vehicles that are badly maintained and not serviced are on our roads, potentially causing harm to others. A simple annual inspection performed by a certified and licensed auto repair shop and documented with the Department of Transportation will aid in reduced traffic accidents and injuries, possibly fatalities, because of bad brakes, tires, suspension, lights, safety equipment, etc. These inspections take about 30 to 45 minutes, cost about $35 and will generate income to an already starved New Mexico economy.
Marc Beyer
Santa Fe
An impermanent art?
I so enjoy mural art here and in other places, and of course the wonderful mural on Guadalupe Street that is so much in the news now. But I have always thought of mural art as impermanent, a comment in time that might last 20 years if well maintained. That was the beauty of it, its impermanence, out exposed to the elements that fade and make way for some new expression. Not all art need be maintained in a museum. Make a record of it — a replica, a photograph — and then a new mural. Some murals have been maintained in museums, but I think those are exceptions rather than the rule.
Maureen Robins
Santa Fe
Choose calm
I note that
Strife
War
Aggression
arise from human greed, which in turn is based on fear.
And
Peace
Cooperation
Harmony
are as natural to us as are the tendencies toward violence.
We can choose to nurture peace and calm.
We can foster a cooperative frame of mind.
In order to live well and be happy, we must do so.
Thank you.
Gregory Corning
president, Veterans For Peace
Santa Fe chapter
Out of character
I cannot imagine what persuaded the Santa Fe City Council to approve the building that is going up at the corner of Paseo de Peralta and Old Taos Highway. It is totally out of character (and size) with the buildings in the neighborhood. Members of the city planning board, please identify yourselves. City residents will want to know who to vote for, and who not to vote for, at the next municipal elections.
Nancy Tumposky
Santa Fe
Follow the green
So New Mexico now has recreational cannabis (“Recreational cannabis gets gov.’s green light,” April 13). Proponents, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, have promised it will create 11,000 jobs and generate $50 million in revenue to the state. I urge and challenge The New Mexican to follow up on these claims. In May 2023, please publish the actual number of jobs and the revenue resulting from the adoption of recreational cannabis. New Mexicans are entitled to know whether they have been sold a bill of goods.
E. Norman George
Santa Fe
