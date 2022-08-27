I am writing in response to Joe Schepp’s piece in your paper (“Beware the tyranny of the (loud) minority,” My View, Aug. 14). Joe, I just want to let you know the problem of the illegal muffler cars is not just in the center of Santa Fe. It is all over the city. Many a night I cannot sleep because of these loud mufflers on cars. It seems Santa Fe is no longer just the “land of mañana.” It is the land of “no mañanas.” No audits, no weed removal, no prompt police or fire response, no enforcement of city laws and covenants, and no respect for the concerns of constituents. This lack of respect for the voters’ hard-earned cash seems to be prevalent on all levels of government. The politicians have forgotten who they represent. They now only represent themselves and their political fortunes. This is why everyone needs to pay attention and vote.

Kathleen N. Reyes

Santa Fe

