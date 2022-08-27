I am writing in response to Joe Schepp’s piece in your paper (“Beware the tyranny of the (loud) minority,” My View, Aug. 14). Joe, I just want to let you know the problem of the illegal muffler cars is not just in the center of Santa Fe. It is all over the city. Many a night I cannot sleep because of these loud mufflers on cars. It seems Santa Fe is no longer just the “land of mañana.” It is the land of “no mañanas.” No audits, no weed removal, no prompt police or fire response, no enforcement of city laws and covenants, and no respect for the concerns of constituents. This lack of respect for the voters’ hard-earned cash seems to be prevalent on all levels of government. The politicians have forgotten who they represent. They now only represent themselves and their political fortunes. This is why everyone needs to pay attention and vote.
Kathleen N. Reyes
Santa Fe
Losing its difference
We moved to Santa Fe 11 years ago, after making visits to several other potential retirement towns. The City Different simply spoke to us as the place to be. But now, more and more, that difference is diminishing because our decisions from our Planning Commission and proposals from developers are changing Santa Fe into yet another Topeka, a Springfield or into one of numerous other fine but boring places. The city, our city, has a building code whose purpose is to maintain the heart and soul of Santa Fe. Yet, again and again, business owners and developers are granted variances of height and style. Just look at the three-story bank building going up on Calle Lorca and San Mateo Road, or that monstrous apartment building just off Cordova Road.
Now, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center is seeking a height variance for its proposed cancer center. It justifies this request in part because it sought and received a height variance a few years ago to build its Frost Wing. It is this incremental gnawing away at what makes Santa Fe different that we, and especially our City Council and its Planning Commission, must finally stop. Let’s begin by telling the hospital to redesign the proposed cancer center to be within the existing building code. Then, let’s appoint Planning Commission members who will understand their role is to protect the nature of the city that we residents love and cherish, not to allow it to be incrementally eroded by granting variances to businesses and developers.
Larry Barty
Santa Fe
A great comic
Among the shrinking number of things that help me endure these hard times is the comic Macanudo. Where else can you find a famous architect, his disgruntled partner, the origin of his minimalism and a sex joke all in the same daily comic strip? It’s a world inhabited by penguins (who meet large waves and whales with equal aplomb); gnomes (whose striped hats trail far behind them and sometimes seem to have their own lives); an imaginative little girl named Henrietta for whom reading (like everything else in her life) is a grand adventure (she has a cat named Fellini and a stuffed bear named Mandelbaum to assist her); a small boy named Martin with an enormous blue monster for an imaginary friend (the word “Olga” is enough said between them). There are other characters both regular and irregular.
It’s a world where smart and strange things happen almost every day. It all comes to life with the lively pen and from the lively mind of Liniers, an Argentinian artist. Macanudo is a fine thing to see first thing in the morning, and I thank The New Mexican for it. And since these days everyone needs an imaginary friend, big blue Olga will be my next tattoo. And perhaps a gnome in a very long hat. And a couple of penguins. And a very large wave. It’s that good.
Walter Howerton
Santa Fe
Neglecting history
On behalf of hundreds of College of Santa Fe alumni, we are writing to remind and request that both the city of Santa Fe and TheNew Mexican refer to the midtown development project as the former St. Michael’s-College of Santa property.
We recognize the Santa Fe University of Art and Design as the most recent evolution of the educational institutions on this particular parcel of land, in existence for seven years. However, when describing it as such, the deep, long-lived history and integral role of its predecessors seem to be lost and/or ignored. We believe there are far more alumnus still living in Santa Fe who relate to and hold dear the 63-year legacy of St. Michael’s-College of Santa Fe on that property, wishing it not to fade away completely or become just a footnote.