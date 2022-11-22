While mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, we can bear witness to the loss of five lives and damage to countless others at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Without the quick response of patrons of the club and the Colorado Springs police, there could have been many more fatalities. Without the homophobia and easy access to guns and ammunition, there could have been fewer fatalities.
Ken Beier
Santa Fe
Republican rogues
The rogues' gallery of GOP House members has announced their "agenda" for the next two years. They appear to think that their pink ripple majority wants them to do the following: stop all investigations of Trump's crimes; start multiple investigations of Hunter Biden; impeach Joe Biden for his handling of the pandemic and Afghanistan withdrawal (and I guess for being too civil); weaken Social Security and Medicare; stop funding assistance to Ukraine; and severely limit access to abortion nationwide. And those are just the highlights.
Fortunately, Republicans only control the House, so their agenda is likely to go nowhere. They are also likely to oppose anything that the Democrats propose, so the next two years are going to be painful to watch and live with. With any luck, by the time the 2024 election is at hand, people will have seen that the Republicans are incapable of governing and have no good ideas for the country. And locally, Amarillo Steve Pearce thinks things have gone so well for Republicans in New Mexico that he should continue to lead the party! Who are these people, anyway?
Tom Jones
Santa Fe
Compromised court
So, if any readers think only Justice Clarence Thomas, occasionally joined by Justice Samuel Alito, are thumbing their noses at the convention of recusing themselves from cases where they are personally involved — think again. In the recently decided case of Americans for Prosperity v. Rodriguez, the court divided 6-3 and decided that dark money donors should remain anonymous. Aren't all six of them straight out of the Federalist Society central casting? And isn't the Federalist Society, in turn, one of the larger cloacae feeding the darkest of dark and Republican money into the system? Am I alone in thinking that all six should have recused themselves?
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Santa Fe oasis
Picture a pond. Two Mile Pond. Nestled in the valley between dry piñon hills at the top of Santa Fe Canyon. Fed by our little river. Rimmed with reeds and rushes. Banks of green willows, some old beaver dams. Buzzing with dragonflies. A small bosque of mid-sized cottonwoods, filled with small birds. Wildlife coming in darkness to drink. Walkers and children passing by day, drinking in the soft green landscape, the unusualness of living water at the edge of the city. Is this little treasure really going to be disappeared by the New Mexico Office of the State Engineer?