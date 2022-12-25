The PFM consulting firm's tax increase proposals are an open invitation for New Mexico to commit economic suicide. ("Analysts: N.M. too reliant on fossil fuel funds," Dec 20). At a time of a huge surplus, the firm is recommending increases in income, gross receipts, excise and gasoline taxes along with reinstituting an estate tax.
Should their recommendations be adopted, it would cripple the non-oil and gas industries making the state more dependent on fossil fuels and shouting a clarion call to keep newcomers away and for existing residents to leave the state. Instead of raising taxes, New Mexico should use the windfall from energy revenues to lower taxes and make investments to expand the tax base of the state.
David Shulman
Santa Fe
No sleeping bags
I don't think the city should continue giving free sleeping bags to the homeless. The city already has distributed hundreds of free sleeping bags, and they ended up in the garbage or littering arroyos. No lives were saved. It might feel like a good deed, but in reality, it's a waste. When we subsidize derelicts, we get more dereliction. Homelessness is not about housing, as shown by the masterful book San Fransicko: Why ProgressivesRuin Cities. If you want people to be self-sufficient, don't shield them from the results of poor hygiene, aggressive behavior, drug and alcohol abuse, and failing to show up for work. Also, we need to admit that some people cannot be helped because they are hellbent on self-destruction.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Dump the bird
Time for The New Mexican to get a presence on Mastodon, put up a link for it and get rid of the bird.
Doug Potter
Santa Fe
Support the animal shelter
Residents of Santa Fe County, we urge you to support your community, no-kill Santa Fe Animal Shelter. The shelter is currently caring for around 200 animals needing a home. In 2021, the shelter returned around a thousand pets to you, maintained a 95.7 live release rate and adopted out 2,294 dogs and cats and critters. During the pandemic, many dogs were not spayed or neutered. Owner surrenders are up due to the housing crisis. The result is full kennels and some dogs hanging out at the shelter for six months and, in one case, almost two years. These animals need patient adopters to give them loving and permanent homes. Please consider volunteering and fostering. Walking adoptable dogs is a healthy, uplifting experience. The shelter gets no government funds and relies on us for support. Please include your hard-working, home county shelter in your holiday plans.
Barbara and Carlos Duno
Santa Fe
Telework works
I have recently retired from the state Department of Health but stayed on as a CWA7076 officer. Telework is very successful in so many areas. Output of work is quality work, productive in so many areas and saves expenses paid from our taxes. Ending it is a giant step backward into the past. It is time to be innovative and use what has been learned and capitalize on it. Many do not have offices to go back to and therefore will be sharing offices. Try talking on the phone while your office mate is talking on their phone. It is a mess to share offices and fosters lack of productivity. I know because I did it part of the time I was there.
Ricky L. Massey
CWA7076 Region 3 VP
Las Cruces
Make 'em pay
Regarding the Pecos Trail rezoning, let's make it political suicide for any city councilor or the mayor, should they vote in favor of this developer's economic interest over the community's expressed and reasonable opposition. Their true colors are showing. If citizens commit to never cast a future vote for any politician voting for this proposal, it may help clarify the issue for them.
Richard Klein
Santa Fe
True that?
This is not important in the grand scheme of things, but what exactly is the purpose of the New Mexico True ad campaign? The state is spending millions of dollars advertising New Mexico to … New Mexicans. Do New Mexicans need to be convinced to like the state they are living in? Presumably if they didn’t like it here, they would move away. Is this a serious danger? Is someone in the Governor’s Office losing sleep over this? Or are they trying to convince us that things are really great when they aren’t? I’m just curious.