The PFM consulting firm's tax increase proposals are an open invitation for New Mexico to commit economic suicide. ("Analysts: N.M. too reliant on fossil fuel funds," Dec 20). At a time of a huge surplus, the firm is recommending increases in income, gross receipts, excise and gasoline taxes along with reinstituting an estate tax.

Should their recommendations be adopted, it would cripple the non-oil and gas industries making the state more dependent on fossil fuels and shouting a clarion call to keep newcomers away and for existing residents to leave the state. Instead of raising taxes, New Mexico should use the windfall from energy revenues to lower taxes and make investments to expand the tax base of the state.

David Shulman

