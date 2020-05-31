We support Valerie Plame’s candidacy for Congress because we know that Valerie has given to enumerable organizations and causes since the day she arrived in New Mexico nearly 15 years ago. After serving our country as a covert CIA operations officer fighting to protect us from nuclear proliferation, Valerie came to New Mexico and began serving our community. For nearly 10 years, Valerie worked with the United Way of Santa Fe County expanding early childhood education in New Mexico. Her community participation also included raising awareness and funds for ArtSmart, Girls, Inc., the Cancer Foundation of New Mexico, the International Women’s Forum, National Dance Institute, Santa Fe Council on International Relations, Breakthrough Santa Fe, Planned Parenthood, the 2017 Women’s March, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence and many other organizations. After enduring her outing by the Bush administration, no one would have blamed Valerie if she came to New Mexico and led a quiet life raising her children, but that is not who Valerie is – she is driven to serve her community. This is why she is running for Congress - she could not sit idly by and watch what is occurring in our democracy. Once again, Valerie has opened herself up to unprecedented and unfounded attacks, but her courage and desire to serve her community is stronger than her own self-preservation. This is the kind of leader Northern New Mexico deserves. One who puts country and community over self and that is why we support Valerie for Congress.
Jenny Kimball and Catherine Oppenheimer
Santa Fe
Pick Plame
Valerie Plame has served as a pro-bono guest speaker, board member or volunteer for Planned Parenthood, Girls, Inc., New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, and United Way of Santa Fe and other nonprofits since her arrival in Santa Fe nearly a decade-and-a-half ago.
Valerie was raised to value public service. Her father was an Air Force officer and her mother a public school teacher. Her brother was a Marine who was wounded in Vietnam. She is a woman who risked her life to serve our country as a covert operations officer in the CIA, fighting to keep rogue nations from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Valerie will help New Mexico grow economically, educationally, and environmentally. Being a member of Congress is about legislating on issues important not just to NM but all Americans such as health care, student debt, immigration. Valerie has every qualification to serve in Congress — grace, presence, knowledge, and experience.
Karyl Ann Armbruster
Public Education Commissioner
District 4
Los Alamos
Mary's the best
I was so disappointed in The New Mexican editorial remarks today, May 18, not endorsing Mary Carmack-Altweis for 1st Judicial District Attorney but instead preferring someone whom the paper supposes is better qualified to overhaul the office just by being an outsider. You sort of dismissed her as if “working there” was a detriment. She is the deputy district attorney with broad experience and would be 100 percent ahead of anyone else starting up in the position. I have no doubt Carmack-Altweis can competently and meticulously handle all coming her way, and wish to remind you that a reboot of the office might be needed, not because of her, but because of the incompetent District Attorney who fortunately is now engaged in another campaign.
Benedicte Valentiner
Santa Fe
Endorsing Harris
The Public Regulation Commission is currently dealing with the most important issues it has faced since it was formed in 1944, due to passage of the Energy Transaction Act last year. This transformative law transitions New Mexico electric utilities’ energy generation from fossil fuels to 100 percent clean fuels by 2045, requiring the use of new technologies, computer modeling, and regulatory concepts.
The open PRC seat in District 3 is critical for the Commission. The new commissioner must get up to speed fast, with the candidate who wins forming a needed majority to move forward. On Day One, he must have the knowledge base to understand the issues and the experience to make the right decisions.
That candidate is Brian Harris. His entire career is essentially a preparation for this role. In his first years after law school, he worked at the U.S. Department of Commerce on telecom issues; then he worked as an economist at the PRC; then, 12 years as an assistant attorney general representing consumer interests before the PRC; thereafter, policy adviser to Commissioner Steve Fischmann. Brian knows the utility regulatory field: the law, the economics, the companies, and new tech. He’s shovel-ready, and ready to shovel.
New Mexico would be lucky to have him on the PRC.
Cynthia Hall
Public Regulation Commissioner, District 1
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Jim Klukkert, It has yet to fail. In recent years I have come up with a somewhat interesting practice if you will, and that is; When I receive rebuttal from liberals or even conservatives. I take it upon myself to do a bit of research. I look -up the profile of that person. Nine times out of ten, if it happens to be a so-called, leftest, socialist, or Trump hater. Their profile posts are reams of everything, from booze, football, saving wolves, bears, and coyotes, but nothing RED, WHITE, and BLUE. Not only do leftest hate our president. But also everything our great country stands for. And that my friend is what I gather from your profile posts. You are right about one thing. My posts may be a bit short and crude at times and my only excuse is rather than a complete education, as a seventeen-year-old, I wrote a blank check to my country, not once, not twice, but three times all with-in as many months. And it wasn’t because I needed a job. I left a good job to do so.
In short, I will be fortunate if my rebuttal to you make it through this “City different “ socialist News-paper.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.