I am a frequent trail user and have noticed a dramatic increase in human excrement and toilet paper on city, foothills and forest trails. I have long wondered why there are no portable toilets at most trailheads in the city, such as La Tierra and Dale Ball, and the national forest at Atalaya and Picacho. Trails have become more crowded, and it is inevitable that users will need to relieve themselves before or after activities.
Last spring at the start of the pandemic, I spoke to volunteers doing trail work at La Tierra’s Cuchara Trailhead. When I asked them about portable toilets, they told me there were plans to install them at La Tierra and elsewhere. A year has passed and there are more people on trails but still no toilets. It seems portable toilets would be an easy solution to the problem. When will the city step up to take care of its parks and open spaces? They are so important for our physical and mental well-being. If the city can’t or won’t, is there a fund residents could contribute to or an organization like Santa Fe Conservation Trust that might take up this cause?
Katie Arnold
Santa Fe
The original
This is a comment about the article (“Bobcat reborn,” March 30) that ran in the Business section. People reading this article might think — believe — that the reopened restaurant is going to be the same, greatest hamburger in Santa Fe by the eatery created in 1953 by John and Bonnie Eckre. Not so. The only thing that will be the same is the name. When the Eckres lost their lease at the original site, they moved into town. Their restaurant still thrives, still serving the wonderful burgers and more. Its name is Santa Fe Bite and it is located on St. Michael’s Drive. John selects his own beef and grinds it himself every day. It is special.
It is presumptuous of the operators of this new place to declare that the food will be the same — “as good as” it was when operated by the Eckres at this location. Let no one believe this boast. Let us — who, for many years, have so greatly enjoyed the delicious food offered by the Eckres’ “Bite” — continue to enjoy it at Santa Fe Bite. This is the original, the only.
Richard Block
Santa Fe
Really?
The city is budgeting to spend $326,000-plus on coffee and donuts to talk about replacing the obelisk?
Lou Matta
Eldorado
Clear to the future
What alternate universe exists where there is plenty of water for new development in Santa Fe? On Sunday, columnist Kim Shanahan described a fiction where he pulled water out of the city’s water bank to support new growth (“There’s more water than you think — here’s why,” April 11). Also on Sunday, Anni Hanna, a climate activist, noted that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is pushing for an exemption from Biden’s pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands (“Oil and gas lease exemption isn’t needed,” My View, April 11). How can the governor and Shanahan ignore reality that the rest of us can see so clearly? Our families simply want a livable future based on reality.
Lora Lucero
Albuquerque
