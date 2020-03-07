When are we going to learn that “more people” is not the answer to economic growth? In a New Mexican editorial from the Washington Post (“Truth is, America needs immigrants,” Another View, Feb. 29) the Post advocates increasing the U.S. population because “worker shortages are constraining growth and investment.” But we are already overpopulated.
Our overpopulation contributes to a host of environmental problems, from species extinction to global warming, not to mention quality of human life. And who in their right mind thinks that our numbers can keep growing forever?
It will be hard, but surely we can learn to educate a smaller population to fill current and future job needs, and increasing our quality of life — not its quantity. Immigration is indeed good, but it must be limited or our “lifeboat” will sink. Our foreign aid should go to helping socioeconomic conditions, and so reducing pressure on our borders. We need to think long term, and a population policy should be part of such thinking, in New Mexico and the nation.
John Watson-Jones
Galisteo
Show of cowardice
When our state senators from either party make a deliberate choice to avoid casting a vote by not being present to represent the people who elected them to office, it makes a constituent question their motives (“Senators walk away to strangle a bill,” Ringside Seat, Feb. 17).
I expect my senator to take a stand; whether or not I agree, I want to know my state senator was present and doing the job he/she was elected to perform. I want to know where our state senators stand on issues when I cast my next vote.
Richard Neel
Santa Fe
No safe way
I am very concerned about nuclear weapons and the poisonous waste their production entails. There is no safe way to produce and hold nuclear weapons or their plutonium pits. It simply cannot be safely done; risks to the living world we love are too great.
The idea of nuclear deterrence is discredited. If men were to stand in a pool of gasoline and threaten to throw lighted matches at each other, we would rightly say they were crazy. “Nuclear deterrence” amounts to the same thing.
We cannot make peace by holding nuclear threats. Any use of nuclear weapons will severely harm us all, if not extinguish us and many, many living creatures besides. I respectfully call on New Mexico’s congressional delegation to work hard to rid ourselves of nuclear armaments.
Gregory Corning
Santa Fe
Never Trump
Thanks for publishing Joe Walsh’s commentary (“#NeverTrump means never Trump,” Feb. 27). Walsh makes it very clear that a protest vote for President Donald Trump against any Democrat is an act of nihilism, promoting the demise of the nation — the full betrayal of everything — everything — that would make the United States a country worth fighting and dying for.
This does not account for those who, enraptured by Trump’s malignant cult of personality, either embrace or cannot recognize the myriad, pervasive, divisive lies that have poisoned political discourse (the intention of both the Trump campaign and of Russia). These would include every Republican U.S. senator, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney excepted — but many are just too weak morally to defend the Constitution as they swore to do, and the cynical self-interest and ideological blindness of others are strong enough to lead them toward treason. Alas.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
Spreading coronavirus
There are about 28 million Americans without health insurance. They will not see a doctor or go to a hospital even if they develop early symptoms of the new virus. They will also be unable to quarantine for two weeks since they could not work if they are in quarantine. That puts those of us who can afford doctors and quarantine at risk from a pandemic if it happens. Bernie Sanders’ call for universal health care is the only way to protect ourselves as well as those without health insurance in a pandemic. I will be voting for Bernie.
Sally Raisbeck
Santa Fe
