Honor the children

I have been reading and watching all the stories since the monument in the Plaza was felled and now the Kit Carson monument in front of the federal courthouse. The conclusion I have come to after reading all the various thoughts and criticism is that there will never be a consensus on what to place on the Plaza. There are fingers pointing in all directions and blame to spare. Some want it restored, yet that invites it to be torn down again for some of the same reasons it came down. Some want a fountain, yet we are drought-stricken; it also would require constant maintenance. Some want an open space for more dancing and gatherings, but does that really honor the history or the future of Santa Fe?

We have become a multicultural city with many ideals, and we should honor all cultures and faiths. If we are to do so, we need to look at what our future really is about. I thought about children. If we do not look to the children, we have no future. I might be honoring/channeling sculptor Glenna Goodacre here, but I thought of something that not only honors our future but honors all cultures and faiths. I thought of sculptures of children dressed in their cultural clothing. They would be placed around the center of the Plaza, not on a pedestal but at ground level. They could be grouped together hugging, holding hands, laughing, or playing or they could be spread out with their arms open wide. The idea made me smile. It just might bring us together.

Recommended for you