I have been reading and watching all the stories since the monument in the Plaza was felled and now the Kit Carson monument in front of the federal courthouse. The conclusion I have come to after reading all the various thoughts and criticism is that there will never be a consensus on what to place on the Plaza. There are fingers pointing in all directions and blame to spare. Some want it restored, yet that invites it to be torn down again for some of the same reasons it came down. Some want a fountain, yet we are drought-stricken; it also would require constant maintenance. Some want an open space for more dancing and gatherings, but does that really honor the history or the future of Santa Fe?
We have become a multicultural city with many ideals, and we should honor all cultures and faiths. If we are to do so, we need to look at what our future really is about. I thought about children. If we do not look to the children, we have no future. I might be honoring/channeling sculptor Glenna Goodacre here, but I thought of something that not only honors our future but honors all cultures and faiths. I thought of sculptures of children dressed in their cultural clothing. They would be placed around the center of the Plaza, not on a pedestal but at ground level. They could be grouped together hugging, holding hands, laughing, or playing or they could be spread out with their arms open wide. The idea made me smile. It just might bring us together.
Peggene Bishard
Santa Fe
Use a Grothus obelisk
We have in them a ready-to-go solution to the years of fruitless controversy over the damaged center of the Plaza, monoliths that lie neglected in Los Alamos just awaiting this moment. Ed Grothus, late owner of the Black Hole salvage emporium in Los Alamos, was known as the town’s most persistent, famous, (and some would say obnoxious) anti-nuclear peace activist. Toward the end of his life he had two magnificent obelisks quarried from granite, polished and designed to rest on immense black granite bases Ed termed “Doomsday Stones,” that were in turn engraved with his message of peace in 15 languages.
Here is a description from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: “The obelisks are part of Grothus’ final, most ambitious dream — twin 40-ton, 42-feet tall monuments to the nuclear age in Los Alamos. ‘[They] are not to celebrate the bomb but to make note of the most important man-caused event in the history of the world,’ he explained in an email message. ‘These are to be Rosetta Stones for the Nuclear Age.’ ” There seems to be little awareness of their existence, but there they are, free for the taking. Ed’s heirs do not want any money for them, and his estate will donate a substantial amount toward the cost of installation. Among my friends and enthusiasts around the city, I think a similarly generous contribution could be raised. It just remains for the city of Santa Fe to take ownership of the obelisks and install one of them in the center of the Plaza.
Robert Shlaer
Santa Fe
Indecision is costly
The concept of diversity, equity and inclusion is a worthy policy for any business or government. However, when the concept is carried to the extreme, as practiced by Santa Fe government, you end up with the hideous plywood box on the Plaza, the Kit Carson statue vandalized and the Fiesta Court controversy. Unfortunately, the inability of Santa Fe to make controversial decisions out of fear of alienating the tiniest and most extreme minorities seems to be the hallmark of ultraliberal policies.
Steve Rice
Santa Fe
Heal the wound
Way too much time, money and energy have already been spent fretting over what to do with the Plaza obelisk and the space it occupies. Continuing to do the same thing over and over (more meetings, committees, community input, etc.) and expecting different results is, as the saying goes, “insanity.” There isn’t a solution that is going to make everyone happy, so why keep trying? The only thing that folks can’t destroy again is “nothing”, which in my opinion is exactly what needs to replace the obelisk. Remove what’s currently there, plant some grass, and let the space just be part of the Plaza. Stop picking at the scab. Heal the wound and move on.
Shirley Cruse
Santa Fe
Leave the ruin
Oh, for heaven’s sake, pull down the “plywood curtain” covering the vandalized Soldiers’ Monument! The tourists should have something a little edgier to photograph than a box. The ruin can stand as mute testimony as to what happens when authority panders to mob mentality.
Stephen Dubinsky
Santa Fe
A new obelisk
Although the obelisk in the Plaza was torn down several years ago, there has been no satisfactory effort to decide what should take its place. Many suggestions, yes, but no one can agree on what should come next. Obelisks are ancient constructs, to be found all over the world. They are not inherently symbols of hatred. The city should therefore construct a new obelisk.
The inscription should be: “Savagery? It depends on your point of view.”
Judy Mellow
Santa Fe
Not that hard
I can’t understand why it is so hard to come up with an idea to replace the Soldiers’ Monument, the obelisk that was torn down. It simply needs to define the diversity of Santa Fe and New Mexico as it is now. I hope everyone can agree on that. Think of the beautiful blending of cultures during the art shows and markets.
Pull together some of the artists that represent the cultural groups involved. Let the monument celebrate using materials that each culture is known for. Incorporate the ceramics and rock art of the Native American culture. Add the wood and cast metal that the Spanish brought here. Finally include the steel and technological composites made possible by European science. Let the artists have the final say, not the politicians or special interest groups. The end result won’t please everyone, but it’s far better than what’s there.
Robert Coyle
Eldorado
Let water flow
People are talking about a fountain. There are beautiful, calming fountains in plazas and public squares all over the world. Fountains that are not contentious with no text and with no waste of water as they circulate their own. A Santa Fe Plaza fountain: It could be a lovely structure with the peaceful, calming, mesmerizing sound of the flow of water for all to observe, relax and enjoy.
Dorothy Rogers-Abbey
Santa Fe
Council must decide
The obelisk replacement process is a victim of the word “consensus.” The city should use its representative government to solve the problem. The city should appoint a diversified and qualified task force and charge it with carrying out a one-year process that would produce four or five proposals (with estimated budgets) in a competition open to all professional sculptors. The City Council would select the best submittal. Job done.
Richard Mariner
Santa Fe
Fountain of time
History makes a place come alive. And Santa Fe has plenty of it — a lot more than 400 years. Why not make all of Santa Fe’s rich human history the centerpiece of a new Plaza monument? It has been suggested that a fountain be considered. Good idea, as long as it can be sustainable. Water, our precious, precious commodity, is something that ties the millennia of human presence in the area together. But we need to go further. We need to educate tourists and newcomers, and remind the locals, of the entire existence of the people who lived, and live, here and how their interactions shaped Santa Fe.
I suggest there be at least five plaques placed around the fountain representing the Ancestral Puebloans, modern Pueblo, Spanish, Mexicans and Anglos, because all these groups matter in the evolution of the city and the state. It’s important for people to learn about that. Each plaque, written by a representative of each group, and an Indigenous archaeologist for the Ancestral period, should tell the stories they want the reader to know. Tying all the plaques together should be a timeline encircling the fountain providing the reader with the incredible range of human existence here. A Fountain of Time — what we need to complement our world-famous museums and celebrate our history.