Milan Simonich (“Upset with the Legislature? You get what you pay for,” Ringside Seat, Dec. 30) advocates for paying our state legislators in order to upgrade the quality of the candidates for office. Does our handsomely paid U.S. Congress consist of the best and the brightest?
Michael Gold
Santa Fe
Easy choice
Healthy Kids Healthy Communities — a New Mexico Department of Health program to improve children’s health — is grateful to everyone at Santa Fe Community College and Northern New Mexico College who helped us measure the heights and weights of third graders and kindergartners in Northern New Mexico this past fall.
Our partnership with these nursing programs enables us to collect children’s Body Mass Index so we can identify at-risk populations, track data trends and establish programs to increase children’s access to healthy foods and physical activity. We use this data from nearly 9,000 students to write our annual childhood obesity report released each March.
Thank you to the nursing students who diligently followed our standardized measurement protocol and to the staff for being willing partners in our efforts to collect BMI data and make affordable, healthy food and physical activity opportunities an easy choice for children and families.
Rita Condon
Santa Fe
A deaf ear to quid pro quo
It is called a partisan impeachment, but in reality, it is the opposition that is partisan. There is no way that every Republican in the House and Senate truly believes that the rough transcript of President Donald Trump’s July 25 call was “perfect,” in which he asked for “a favor” from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, or that testimonies did not expose the “political errand.”
The whistleblower exposed the act; the transcript verified the request for “a favor;” and subsequent testimony clearly showed that a “political errand” had been pursued. Trump got caught in his own trap and could only “obstruct,” making him guilty on both impeachment counts. It is unreal what Republicans are doing — or not doing, in this case.
Rick Gonzales
Santa Fe
We will survive
We may be able to survive Trumpers (formerly known as Republicans). But we may not be able to survive gun violence. We may not be able to survive global warming. We may not be able to survive a nuclear war. We may not be able to survive being hit from space by a large asteroid. The dinosaurs didn’t, but some little mammals did.
Here’s the optimism. We may be able to survive as a species by building a sheltering environment for a few survivors (on the moon or Mars?). Maybe we’re smart enough to do that in spite of everything. If not, a more resilient species (cockroaches?) will. So look on the bright side.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
Harsher punishments
New Mexico has become a haven for drugs, crime and unbelievable evil. What we need is a public listing of all judges and their judgments so that we can vote some of them out and place harsh and strict conservative judges that will put real fear in all potential evildoers. Criminals have gotten used to “catch a little fox, put it in a box and then let it go.” A few heads need to roll — those of criminals and judges.
Lawrence Leyba
Santa Fe
Money poorly spent
It is fascinating that a movie like Uncut Gems with Adam Sandler (who plays an “adrenaline-junkie diamond dealer gambling addict”) can be made and enjoyed. It is a fundamentally immoral, disgusting and evil movie. Entertainment? It is shameful that monies are spent for such a nasty and culturally destructive endeavor.
Bettina Milliken
Santa Fe
