New Mexico is an important breeding ground for the monarch butterfly. It is home to many pollinators, including Cockerells’ bumblebee, the rarest bumblebee in the country. In 2014, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was petitioned to protect the monarch butterfly by listing it as an endangered species eligible for protection under the Endangered Species Act.
Since then, we have seen continuous declines in this miraculous species. This year alone, we saw a 53 percent decrease from 2019. These numbers are staggering, and action must be taken now. The decision on whether to list the monarch butterfly as an endangered species will be made in December, and the possibility of this incredible creature not being listed is still a terrifying possibility. It’s going to take a community effort to successfully protect New Mexico’s pollinators. I encourage everyone to take a pledge to work toward that goal.
Daniella Cressman
Ribera
Abortion is the issue
Wow, is there any subject more polarizing in American politics than abortion? Guns? Oil? Race? Climate change? No. Abortion rules (euphemistically referred to as family values). There are people who are otherwise environmentalists or anti-racists who will not vote for a Democrat. This issue trumps all other issues. Why? Of all issues, none evokes the feeling of moral righteousness more than abortion. I get it.
What I don’t get is a simultaneous opposition to birth control. Abortion is a terrible form of birth control. Can we agree on that? So maybe pills or IUDs are better than abortion on the morality scale? Hmm. Otherwise sexuality itself and religion are involved, which maybe they are. This deserves close inspection. If there is freedom of religion, is there also freedom from religion? Competing definitions of freedom?
As a matter of public policy (aside from morality) does making abortion illegal make a difference? Sure it does, especially for poor women. Not so much for women of means. Does it make people more “moral?” No. Remember Prohibition? Because the end result of criminalizing abortion, which would be the ultimate goal, is that little changes, it is better to care more about other issues like climate change and vote Democrat.
James Ewert
Santa Fe
Help our youth
In response to the story of a cleanup project dragged into an unrelated dispute (“Union: YouthWorks crew lacked safety gear during cleanup,” Sept. 3), please add applause and thanks to the teenagers for their cleanup efforts supported by YouthWorks. This story tells about a missed volunteer opportunity by an adult, who acted as a poor role model for Santa Fe’s youth. The passerby had enough time to judge, blame and shame amid our COVID-19 public health and economic crises. Next time, please respect our community’s youth who have gone months without normal socializing and have suffered multiple 2019-20 losses by homicide, suicide and imprisonment.
Interactions with youth can be positive, and imagine the events unfolding differently. Upon seeing the teens picking up after litterbugs and homeless people, say hello and thank them for picking up trash. Ask about their project and organization. Find out what the most unusual trash collected today is. Learn their names. Ask what they think about homelessness in Santa Fe. Listen. If there is a safety issue, be curious and wonder if the teens think there is a safer way to do the job. Get involved for the benefit of teens, and avoid bringing them down. To paraphrase Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral, many things we need can wait, the youth cannot.
Kevin Myers
Santa Fe
Apologize, Española
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham took unmitigated grief for observing a lack of face masks in Española. Critics called her unfair, and one remarked that perhaps people’s masks were in their pockets or the car. Note: Masks do not work unless they are worn, covering both the nose and mouth. Today’s New Mexican featured the “Women for Trump” bus stop in Española. Of approximately 50 people in the accompanying photo, only two appeared to be wearing masks. There was no social distancing whatsoever. At the event, state Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce grossly misrepresented Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines: The CDC strongly recommends both masks and social distancing. Pearce failed to acknowledge that, in New Mexico, masks are required for those going out of their homes.
The governor should not have apologized for honesty; Española should apologize to her and all New Mexicans for ignoring the health of their state and community.
Elizabeth Guss
Santa Fe
Bend the knee
Snow would be welcome in Santa Fe — Jon Snow that is. The city should build a statue in the park for George R.R. Martin. He’s an overachiever in community building and as a job creator. He’s given many of us hope and validation. Most of all, he’s given us purpose.
Jennie Cooley
Santa Fe
A great loss
Santa Fe Community College lost a very significant person recently, Luke Spangenburg. As director of the Biofuels Center of Excellence, he brought to our attention the many modern problems our world will be facing in the future. He was so ahead of his times and reminded us of the work we have to do to make our neighborhood, city, state, country and planet a sustaining place for the natural world and humans. He was future-focused on the learning of horticulture, ecology and sustainability. Our master gardeners had so much to learn from Spangenburg and his staff. We had set up tours of the greenhouses to learn about new technologies and greenhouse sustainability, all thanks to Spangenburg and his staff.
He was a nationally recognized leader in the algae and biofuels industry and for his collaborations with educational development programs. He had projects with the Department of Energy, National Renewable Energy Labs, Sandia National Laboratories, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Experimental Program to Stimulate Competitive Research and a variety of industry collaborations. Spangenburg had been involved with the SFCC Alternative Fuels program since its beginning and continued to collaborate in developing new, cutting-edge programs. He had directed the Biofuels Center of Excellence since 2012. In 2015, it was voted the second-ranked educational program internationally by the industry. And those are just some of his accomplishments. His knowledge of sustainable technologies, combined with his passion for the natural world and animals, motivated all of his work.
Our city has lost a tremendous asset and a kind human being who wanted to make all things better.
Ellen Premack
education director
Santa Fe Extension Master Gardener Association
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.