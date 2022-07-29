A recent report shows petroleum processors pour methane into the air at an alarming rate. Because you can’t see it, nobody notices methane but scientific instruments. Drillers used to burn it, but now it's vented — worse, even though it looks nicer. Methane causes global heating, wildfires, then floods, here and everywhere. Crop desiccation means starvation which leads to revolution. War. the ultimate anger, and its hometown cousin, mass shootings, seem tied to the over-heated planet: Tempers and prices rise with the thermometer. Upset people take out frustrations on other people, wreaking tragically misplaced revenge for their overheated anger.

If methane can burn, it can be a fuel. Harnessing it in the oilfield or refinery should not be too hard – easier than from cows. Oilmen could make a buck or two selling methane, and it might even be better than blue hydrogen.

Can somebody work on this?

