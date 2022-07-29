A recent report shows petroleum processors pour methane into the air at an alarming rate. Because you can’t see it, nobody notices methane but scientific instruments. Drillers used to burn it, but now it's vented — worse, even though it looks nicer. Methane causes global heating, wildfires, then floods, here and everywhere. Crop desiccation means starvation which leads to revolution. War. the ultimate anger, and its hometown cousin, mass shootings, seem tied to the over-heated planet: Tempers and prices rise with the thermometer. Upset people take out frustrations on other people, wreaking tragically misplaced revenge for their overheated anger.
If methane can burn, it can be a fuel. Harnessing it in the oilfield or refinery should not be too hard – easier than from cows. Oilmen could make a buck or two selling methane, and it might even be better than blue hydrogen.
Can somebody work on this?
Bad driving explodes
What has happened to the driving in Santa Fe? I am not old or young. I don't drive too fast or too slow.
Every day I witness drivers doing something I haven't seen before. Not one but two people in a row going through a stop sign without stopping - overtaking at at stop sign - not two but three cars going through a red light - cars overtaking me as I turn into my street - a car going the wrong way towards incoming traffic so they could get into a side street quicker in the pouring rain. That was a new one that had us gasping never mind an out of state car right on my tail throwing his hands up because I wasn't going fast enough through the center of town and then shot by me.
What has happened? Rules of the road are there for a reason but there is no one ticketing these people and it's getting worse.
The wrong change
Let’s face it, when money is to be made, zoning ordinances and concern about overdevelopment are put at risk. Regarding the Old Pecos Trail Corridor — the lawyer for the developer in his summary remarks to the July 21 hearing of the Planning Commission characterized those of us who oppose the zoning override as being “afraid of change.” I write to admit that I am afraid of change — one that disregards previous covenants (R-1 zoning); that disregards the impact of putting 25 houses where nine are permitted; that disregards the resident animals – deer families plus many others that live there. This change request mocks the real need for affordable housing. Five lots (5 out of proposed 25) at an unspecified lower cost in a high end development will not be “affordable housing.”
Isn’t a “covenant” an agreement between or among honorable people/institutions? Ah, but there’s money to be made. That’s what scares me most.