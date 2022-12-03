The plans for the midtown project need to include a community art school. Other than the classes at the community college and various privately taught classes and programs around town, there’s no central citywide place to find affordable art classes for adults and students. The midtown campus is the perfect place to afford the public a chance to gather and enjoy an opportunity to learn about making art.
Perhaps this location can offer affordable working places for participating teaching artists as well. The planners and developers of the midtown project need to include a citywide art-making facility in this centrally located place. Check out the successful Farmington Valley Art Center in Avon, Conn., and the Creative Arts Workshop in New Haven, Conn. To miss this opportunity to facilitate community art-making would be a shame.
Nina Binin
Santa Fe
Shutting down noise
At the SAD (Stop Aggressive Driving) meeting on Nov. 6, Mayor Alan Webber presented a spreadsheet of 112 cases involving noise and speeding driving enforcement stops. There were three in 2015: one in 2018; one in 2019; 54 in 2020; 26 in 2021; and 28 so far this year. All but one involved vehicle muffler noise. Thirteen percent involved racing and 62 percent were found guilty, while 26 percent were dismissed. Twenty one percent paid the fine and 13 percent were repeat offenders. Other categories were vehicle make and model, age of driver, location of violation and the court finding.
What is apparent to me after detailing this issue to the City Council for the last 18 months, is that the level of enforcement as it currently stands is not enough to deal with the issue occurring most every night and morning and throughout the day in most areas of the city. In addition to the many suggestions on the table, there needs to be a citywide vehicle inspection program. This program can include a measurement of muffler noise as well as a test for the favorite boom boxes. Councilors must step up and lead this effort.
Tom Andrews
Santa Fe
Bury the poles
I recently attended a lecture at Renesan, the Institute for Lifelong Learning, by the architect chosen to do our New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary. It was accompanied with drawings and pictures of the museum whose construction is in progress. It is a stunning piece of architecture and will greatly enhance our art scene here in Santa Fe. There is only one blemish, and that is the telephone poles that are in front of the building. They are weatherbeaten and twisted and look so ugly. Would it be possible to bury them underground? Would the city or state put it in next year’s budget? That would be appreciated by all who love the arts and the concept of our City Different. Let’s hope our government will take a look at it and correct the blemish.
Susy Moesch
Santa Fe
Renew child tax credit
Thank you to Aurora Black for her letter to the editor (“Life harder without child tax credit,” Nov. 2) describing the importance of the child tax credit in helping her, as sole provider, care for her grandchild. She is asking Congress to restore the expanded child tax credit benefits that passed in March 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan. The expansion included increasing the benefit amount, making the credit fully refundable so families with no or very low incomes would get the full amount for the first time in history, and delivering payments monthly instead of as a lump sum so families could cover bills and essential needs from food to transportation to child care.
These changes to the child tax credit helped slash child poverty in the U.S. almost in half in 2021, lifting 5.3 million people, including 2.9 million children, out of poverty. But Congress allowed these expansions to expire at the end of 2021, causing many families to face scarcity again. Along with Aurora, we all need to urge Sen. Martin Heinrich, Sen. Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández to speak out now in Congress to get expanded child tax credit legislation passed before Congress adjourns this year.
Lydia Pendley
co-group leader
RESULTS-Santa Fe
Entitled much?
What say? Lady Susan Hussey, lady-in-waiting to the late queen, practicing her microaggression skills on a British citizen of African heritage, asking: “Where are you really from?” Only answer: My mother’s uterus. Cream crackers! Entitlement must be exhausting.