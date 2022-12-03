The plans for the midtown project need to include a community art school. Other than the classes at the community college and various privately taught classes and programs around town, there’s no central citywide place to find affordable art classes for adults and students. The midtown campus is the perfect place to afford the public a chance to gather and enjoy an opportunity to learn about making art.

Perhaps this location can offer affordable working places for participating teaching artists as well. The planners and developers of the midtown project need to include a citywide art-making facility in this centrally located place. Check out the successful Farmington Valley Art Center in Avon, Conn., and the Creative Arts Workshop in New Haven, Conn. To miss this opportunity to facilitate community art-making would be a shame.

Nina Binin

