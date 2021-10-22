The board of the Santa Fe Art Institute thanks Kim Shanahan for promoting the Midtown Block Party this Saturday (“You’re invited, a party at the midtown campus,” Building Santa Fe, Oct. 17). This city-sponsored event is a collaborative effort with Chainbreaker Collective, Earth Care, YouthWorks, Littleglobe, and the University of New Mexico Design and Planning Assistance Center.
However, Shanahan referred to SFAI as an “architecture and planning think tank,” which was a surprise to us!
An independent arts nonprofit since 1985, each year SFAI supports over 60 artists engaged in complex social issues and in 2020, we partnered with the city of Santa Fe and the Lannan Foundation to provide over $100,000 in emergency support to almost 150 local artists. If we are a think tank, it is in relation to the midtown site. As one of the few organizations still operating there, we are deeply invested in its future as a vibrant hub that supports our local arts community.
Marie Wilkinson, chairwoman
Santa Fe Art Institute Board of Trustees
Santa Fe
Update the website
Last night I went with friends to a seemingly attractive happy hour at a restaurant whose website advertised this feature as lasting two hours with $5 wines and a pretty reasonable menu. I had made a reservation for 4:30 p.m. “for their happy hour.” When we showed up, we were informed there is no happy hour and hasn’t been since COVID-19 started.
This isn’t the first time I have relied on a website that hasn’t been updated for almost two years. It’s very annoying, and the pandemic is always blamed for this failure.
Frankly, I don’t see what COVID-19 has to do with updating a website. I think restaurants should be more circumspect in this matter. There was a huge difference between what we thought we were going there to get and what we got.
Laurie Rossi
Fairview
Wrong location
The concept of the Thrive Community School is not a bad one, but its potential location is a problem. Being a charter school, it will not directly benefit the surrounding communities, as entry to the school is based on a lottery system.
To build an additional school here will increase traffic in this already-congested area; the Tiempos Lindos neighborhood that borders the South Meadows open space will have no privacy; and the land where the school is proposed to be built is problematic itself. It backs up to Eberline radioactive hazard, specifically. We neighbors are seeking to keep what little open space land we have on the south side of Santa Fe intact.
Allia Englert
Santa Fe
A statesman
For many of us with the State Department, now in senior ranks or retired, Secretary of State Colin Powell was an incredible breath of fresh air to the department. As busy as his schedule was, he made a point to attend every commissioning ceremony at the department for new Foreign Service officers. As secretary of state, he instituted mandatory leadership training for entry-, mid- and senior-level officers.
I recall meeting Powell on several occasions when he would travel around the world for various diplomatic meetings. He made a point of a meet and greet with locally employed staff, foreign service officers and their families at the various U.S. missions throughout the world. I particularly remember an occasion when he asked after a meeting, that the housekeeping and janitorial staff remain behind so he could thank each one of them for their contribution to the mission.
He was an incredible leader who understood how to empower others to become leaders.
Dr. Lawrence W. Gernon
senior Foreign Service officer
regional medical officer (retired)
Albuquerque
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.