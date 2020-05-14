I took your advice and I sent in my concerns concerning the midtown campus plan (“Speak up about midtown campus,” Our View, May 12). I am not concerned about the plan per se; however, I am concerned about the membership of the all-New Mexico local team named by KDC/Cienda developers.
The membership consists of all organizations or businesses. This creates a situation of different representatives from the organizations attending and representing their organizations. This, by design, leaves out of the discussion the local, independent voice. This needs to change if we are to truly access the voice of the community.
Patricio Larragoite
Santa Fe
Give back for opera
The unwelcome news that the Santa Fe Opera and other music organizations and theaters in town have had to cancel their summer seasons is tragic. It was, however, expected and necessary. While Santa Fe suffers a temporary cultural void, the economic impact for the city and the individual companies is devastating. As a patron of the opera, I fully support General Director Robert Meya’s difficult decision.
Subscribers may donate the cost of their tickets to the opera, and Meya announced that such donations will be matched by a consortium of generous citizens and foundations. The monies could be used to help compensate at least in part the hundreds of performers and workers who will not be coming to Santa Fe this summer. This is a superb gesture, and I shall gladly donate my tickets back to the opera. Compensating those left without work in these critical days demonstrates the wonderful community spirit of our opera.
William W. Derbyshire
Santa Fe
The choice for DA
I support Mary Carmack-Altwies for First Judicial District Attorney because I believe she has the experience and knowledge necessary to lead the District Attorney’s Office. This is a position that needs leadership to actively pursue justice by prosecuting people who commit crimes in our community, and also to provide support to victims of crime, by supporting the attorneys, the victim advocates and the administrative staff of the office. Without leadership, cases end up being dropped or dismissed because of staff turnover. Carmack-Altwies has been a prosecuting attorney in this office and knows the needs of the staff, the victims and the community in which she serves. Please vote for Carmack-Altwies and help the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office productively assist our judicial system in combating crime.
Andrea Verswijver
Santa Fe
Raise gas tax
Thanks to The New Mexican for acknowledging the need to raise New Mexico’s gasoline taxes (“New Mexico can’t cut its way out of this fix,” Our View, May 10). In some ways this is a strange time to talk about a new tax. However, the fact is that we are going to need to cut expenditures in all sorts of painful ways. We won’t need to cut expenditures on road repairs if we ask those who drive, including the many out-of-state drivers, to pay for the roads they use.
And our roads do need maintenance and safety improvements. A national think tank, albeit an advocacy organization, estimates that “driving on deteriorated roads costs New Mexico motorists $1.13 billion a year — $770 per motorist — in the form of additional repairs, accelerated vehicle depreciation, and increased fuel consumption and tire wear.” (Tripnet.org)
Our rank as 47th in the country in gas taxes means we are way out of line with other states. And with the average retail price of gas $1.10 less than it was a year ago, it’s a good time to raise the tax. (Significantly, gas taxes are not passed on penny for penny to customers.) As the governor and Legislature turn to salvaging the 2021 budget, it will be cutting into many worthy programs. The $180 million that was appropriated in 2020 should be replaced with new revenues from the appropriate user fee: the gas tax.
Denise Fort
Santa Fe
Closed too long
Locked down! The worst virus, highly contagious! Can’t write what I call the virus — it’s “inappropriate.” Traveled to Korea, got sick! Respiratory infection, fever, aches and pains. Antibiotics, steroids for three weeks. You gotta wait in line at the grocery? Shelves empty, family without employment. Schools, parks, doctors, golf courses, campsites, nurseries closed.
Socialism? Here you are. Jump on the government dependent train. We are far from the population of New York City. We will never have the same COVID-19 infections. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, at the onset of this virus, closed down the state. Good. Now, it’s been closed far too long. This shutdown is ruinous for small business in America. Those who “have” can praise the closure and Lujan Grisham. Those who just get by have dwindled savings and want to work. Finally, stop blaming our president. He did not create the virus and has done the best he can with medical and administrative forces. If you can do better, run for president. Plenty of blame to go around, and it is not in America.
C.L. Winneberger
Santa Fe
Testing, please
We need testing.
We need more testing.
We need more readily available testing. (Do I have to be symptomatic to be tested?)
We need more reliable testing. (Am I positive/negative when the test says so?)
We need more informative testing. (My test is positive. Am I contagious or immune?)
Then we can move forward.
Dr. Bob Larsen
Santa Fe
