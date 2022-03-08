The communities we work with are seeing the serious health impacts of oil and gas pollution. Spills, leaks, venting and flaring are taking a toll on all New Mexicans’ air, water and health, but rural communities, tribal communities, children and the elderly are especially at risk. In fact, almost half of all Native Americans in San Juan County — about 22,000 people — live within a half-mile of a well site.
That’s why it’s so important the Lujan Grisham administration is proposing a groundbreaking approach to reduce oil and gas waste and pollution. New Mexico’s approach includes three elements that could become the foundation of other state strategies and guide federal efforts to protect the health of children and families, effectively reduce methane emissions and require oil and gas operators to clean up their acts. By finalizing the current version of the New Mexico Environment Department’s proposed oil and gas air pollution rules, the Environmental Improvement Board can protect New Mexicans from the acute and long-term impacts of oil and gas pollution and set methane reduction strategies for other states and the Environmental Protection Agency. There’s no time to lose. I urge the board to act this month.
Gabriella Rivera
Albuquerque
Boost seniors
Instead of wasting COVID-19 vaccines that are in low demand and expiring (“As vaccine demand falls, states are left with huge stockpile,” March 4) why not offer a second COVID-19 booster to all seniors? Israel offers a second booster shot to everyone 65-plus, which has contributed to a significant reduction of severe cases, hospitalization and deaths among recipients. New Mexico currently limits second boosters to residents who are immunocompromised. Let’s open up the criteria to everyone 65-plus, one of our most vulnerable populations, and make good use of our unused inventory.
Susan Arones
Santa Fe
Let firefighters workAlthough we have made many strides towards protecting our community in this pandemic, I am thinking it is counterproductive to bar two individuals from volunteering for our fire department because they don’t want to get the vaccines (“Santa Fe County bars two fire volunteers who refuse vaccine,” March 5). Where is our openness to differences of opinion?
Yes. vaccines have helped. But these are two healthy individuals — what is the risk to themselves or to the community at large? I do think it is fairly minimal. Perhaps they have natural immunity? Perhaps we need to offer to test them with the myriad of tests we have already, including that measuring T lymphocytes for coronavirus, especially if they have been volunteering the past two years?
Dr. Mai Ting
Santa Fe
A good read
I am a reader of The New Mexican and I want to tell you that I really enjoyed the article of Jorge Aigla on computers, schooling and education (“As computers invade classrooms, schooling replaces education,” My View, Feb. 20). I hope you will print more of his articles in the future.
Nelson Denman
Santa Fe
Hardly unified
I’ve never been so proud to be one of 74 million rather than one of 81 million. President Unity, my ... .?
Steven Ruud
Santa Fe
