I am writing in support of the Meow Wolf Workers Collective in members’ fight to win layoff protections and wage increases in their first union contract. The collective represents more than 170 artists and exhibition staff, many of whom live in Santa Fe. Our workers, like so many others, are rapidly being priced out of the city. When Meow Wolf opened House of Eternal Return in 2016, it was hailed as a victory for local artists who made something truly unique to share with the world.
Meow Wolf is well on its way to becoming a national success, a multimillion-dollar entertainment studio known the world over. Surely, its workers have earned security by now. Surely, they have earned a wage increase that can keep their families housed in their hometown. I ask everyone to stand with local artists. Follow Meow Wolf Workers Collective (@MWWCNM) on Instagram and vocally share your support for organized labor in Santa Fe. Solidarity for the Multiverse! #WeBuildWorlds
Bill Rodgers
story lead, Meow Wolf
MWWC Organizer
(CWA 7055)
Santa Fe
Pay patients
I read with great interest the article (“Medical cannabis covered by insurers in N.M.? Yes,” Feb. 24). In this article it talks about the state Supreme Court siding with Ultra Health’s Duke Rodriguez over refunding taxes collected by Ultra Health in the amount of $7.4 million plus interest. Nowhere in this article does it mention that the taxes were paid by patients nor anything about refunds going back to them. There’s only a short sentence about the struggles many patients have to pay for their medical cannabis.
Every medical cannabis purchase by a patient in this state is recorded to make sure a patient’s limit is not exceeded. It is possible for the state to produce the records for reimbursement to patients. What will Rodriguez do with the refund he will receive from the taxes he collected from patients? This did not come out of his pocket, it came out the pocket of many patients who, in his own words, struggle to pay for the medicine they need. I, as well as my husband who is a Stage 4 liver cancer survivor, have receipts going back to 2015 showing the tax paid on our purchases. How about bringing the people who actually paid the taxes into the picture?
Michael Shea
Santa Fe
Need housing
I am writing this letter in support of the construction of new developments in Santa Fe (especially in the 87507 ZIP code). I am a teacher, and the high cost of rent is making it impossible to continue living in Santa Fe. Because of the different situations that we have gone through during these two years of the pandemic, it is necessary to have the option of being able to buy a home. That is why I support the housing project planned in the area. It will help obtain the most desired dream of being able to buy a home, according to our economic situations.
Claudia Condado
Santa Fe
Keep promise
The South Meadows open space was purchased by the county in 2001 with public money and designated as parkland. Last year, the county agreed to sell the land to Homewise for development. County guidelines for disposing of parkland stated that two public hearings, six months apart, were to be held before a sale could move forward.
No such hearings were held. The public only found out about it after the sales agreement was already under contract.
The opponents of this development are not against making this land more accessible to more people or to building an active park in part of it. But we do want these 22 acres to remain public land for parkland as promised.
We are not against development or affordable housing. Many of us live in affordable housing, with small homes and small yards. In this part of Santa Fe, we have no Tierra Contenta Trail or Santa Fe River Trail. We are still waiting for work on the promised Acequia Trail to begin, so that we can safely walk to the El Camino Real Interpretive Trail and the river. Don’t let the South Meadows open space become another broken promise.
Annie Macker
Santa Fe
