The success of Meow Wolf is critical to Santa Fe, so I’m writing to encourage the owners and the community to get behind workers’ efforts to organize a union. I’ve always thought the public- and private-sector collaboration with Meow Wolf produced one of the best new economic developments in the arts Santa Fe has undertaken in recent years.
I am proud of the Santa Fe workers putting their time and energy into union organizing — it is always hard work. They join a long line of labor heroes in Santa Fe and help us to indeed be a labor town. By organizing a union, the Meow Wolf workers are organizing for better working conditions and democratic representation. The majority of Meow Wolf workers have signed on in support.
Their work to organize a union will be good for all of us. Meow Wolf is a part of Santa Fe culture, and the people who make its artwork and curate its experiences for more than a million guests from around the world deserve a say in their careers. I hope Meow Wolf management will not interfere with their organizing and deal with its workers in good faith.
David Coss
former Santa Fe mayor
CWA Retiree
Sold to the gullible
I enjoyed the episode of “The Apprentice Spends a Weekend at Walter Reed” as much as the next person, but that does not mean I find the story the U.S. Navy docs were ordered to sell any more credible than the rest of the reality TV show that is this administration. Twenty-first century medicine calls 45 a narcissistic sociopath, but when I was in medical school, the diagnosis was paranoid schizophrenia, and the patient was placed in a padded cell on a closed ward until the meds kicked in and he learned to appear to be in control.
Long-term results with psychiatric disease are probably no better now than they were then regardless of diagnosis. COVID-19 weekend was a total farce the media bought hook, line and sinker — faked news sold to a gullible public.
Dr. Gerald M. Rosen
Santa Fe
Water, anyone?
It’s interesting to learn that many Californians, sick of fires and mudslides, are moving to Santa Fe. The housing prices here seem low to them — Will wonders never cease? — and the fire scene in New Mexico, while worrisome at times, pales in comparison with that in California, where fire destruction is measured in millions of acres rather than in thousands. Has anyone suggested to these nouveaux arrivées that they ought to bring their own water?
Judy Mellow
Santa Fe
Wrong on one
I want to thank state Sen. Peter Wirth for all his hard work in public service, but on Constitutional Amendment 1 he is wrong. Too many important decisions are being made for us by slick lawyers and politicos. We the ratepayers, voters, citizens of New Mexico depend on the five independent commissioners on the Public Regulation Commission to do our bidding for us in important matters of energy, transportation and communication. Turning that commission into another arm of the executive office would be another silencing of our voices, another nail in the coffin of democracy. Now we have one commissioner in each corner of the state, one in five diverse districts voted on by the citizens of those districts. If we were to allow the governor to appoint our PRC members, we would drop down to three who most likely would not represent our diverse population. Vote no on Constitutional Amendment 1.
Susan Tarman
Santa Fe
