Here is what I hear when Republicans say, “Guns don’t kill people. What’s needed is more funds for mental health.” What I hear is a plea for help. I’m all for more funds for mental health for the gun-lobbied Republicans. May they find their humanity.
Jean Atshuler
Santa Fe
A few differences
A writer (“Selective outrage?” Letters to the Editor, May 9) condemns recent letters urging the U.S. reduce aid to Israel because he says they criticize Israel’s actions against Palestinians but not those of Arab states that also receive assistance. A few particulars are wrong, however. Aid to these Arab states is given as loans expected to be repaid, while monies given Israel are grants; the Arab aid is economic, whereas Israel receives military equipment (used against Palestinians); the aid to the Arab countries totals far less than the $3.8 billion given to Israel alone.
Kathy Christison
Santa Fe
No to forest burns
The Forest Service is planning thousands of acres of burns near Santa Fe. Remember, the burners get paid to burn. The “long-standing” research they quote is not current given climate change. Their “healthy forest” pictures horrify us. No shrubs to hold the moisture, not enough branches left for shade and to slow wind. Some 5,000 people sent scoping comments asking the Forest Service to stop the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project and to do an environmental impact statement, yet the Forest Service said only “18 people pointed out … flaws in the project.” Another 1,400 people signed the petition (by OnceAForest.org and SantaFeForestCoalition.org) requesting the Forest Service not do the project as planned and do an environmental impact statement. Call your elected officials.
Jan Boyer
founder, OnceAForest.org
Santa Fe
Contemporary gem
Having watched the development of the Vladem Contemporary museum over the past several years, we are excited to see completion in sight! We are convinced the Vladem will be a major enhancement and expansion of Santa Fe’s deep culture of appreciating art and artists — formally broadening the scope to include the contemporary arts. We’re hoping the Santa Fe community will join us in expressing our great appreciation to the Museum of New Mexico Foundation and especially to Bob and Ellen Vladem, who have helped make this significant project available for all.
Kate and Bob Moss
Santa Fe
A country at war
Three opinion pieces from the Aug. 11, 2019, edition of The New Mexican, ran in response (“A Christian response to hate and violence,” My View; “Guns are killing us,” My View; “Gun control — time to do it right,” My View, Aug. 11, 2019) to a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, in which a gunman killed nine people and injured 27 more in under 30 seconds. No, there are no typos in those numbers. Such numbers tell of automatic weapons’ definition as military-style weapons meant to kill as many and as rapidly as possible. Aided, of course, by high-capacity magazines. All three writers from four years ago decry lobbyists and politicians who deflect citizen anger by pointing the finger at mental health and twisting the Second Amendment.
Nothing has changed except the wildly increasing number of mass shootings. Our lawmakers dodge the issue of assault weapons to the point that “gun control” has been replaced with “gun safety.” Our children will not be safe until we control, at the very least, the type of gun that can be sold and how it is sold. Having weapons of war in the hands of ordinary citizens has turned us into a country at war, where everyday problems are solved by firearms that are capable of firing over 700 bullets per minute.
Margaret Willen
Santa Fe