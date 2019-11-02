It is time for the state of New Mexico to buy Public Service Company of New Mexico, a private energy utility company. The last weeks in California with huge wildfires show us that private, monopolized utility companies are incapable of creating safe and sensible management policies in fast-changing climate conditions due to their monetary commitment to their shareholders.
Here in New Mexico, most of PNM’s shareholders live out of state, and many are financial institutions that care nothing for the safety and cost of providing electricity to New Mexico residents. We have only to look at PNM’s policies to see what our electricity payments fund. Public Service Company of New Mexico is a public service in name only. No utility company should be private at great cost to the public. The times are changing, and we must meet the challenge of providing, first and foremost, for the welfare of our population.
Ann Lacy
Santa Fe
Divorce oil from education
I was disturbed when our governor recently cozied up so hard to oil drillers, saying our agencies work for them — not the state’s inhabitants (“Governor vows to work with oil, gas producers,” Oct. 9). We elected her to move us in the right direction environmentally, not further sell us out. Our education funding protocols keep her complicit in the drill-baby-drill mentality that destroys our landscape and threatens indigenous culture.
It’s time to initiate proceedings to divorce our education funding from the filthy extractive industries, and we must stop talking out of both sides of our mouths about a clean energy future, which could be easily attainable here.
Industrial hemp farming could invigorate our economy without poisoning our water, air and land. Why not yoke education funding to something healthy? That we could support with a clear conscience? This stranglehold from fossil fuels and nukes is so last-century. Keep putting pressure on the Roundhouse, neighbors.
Sasha Pyle
Santa Fe
Don’t take sides
In response to Brian Yapko’s letter to the editor (“In defense of Israel,” Oct. 25), it seems that he has never been in Palestine. The Gaza Strip is very much “under the thumb” of Israel. A wall has been built, houses have been demolished and settlers have built homes on Palestinian land. The strife and suffering caused by Israeli oppression does nothing to solve the differences between these two peoples. An evenhanded approach is more helpful than “taking sides.”
Marion Seymour
Santa Fe
Pot calling kettle black
In Eytan Krasilovsky’s My View (“Restoring resilience to beloved forests,” Aug. 26), he accuses private citizens who have questioned the wisdom of thinning and burning 50,000 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of being climate change deniers who never offered solutions. Past Letter to the Editor writers Sam Hitt, Sarah Hyden and Carol Johnson spent countless hours with members of the Forest Service trying to convince them of better ways to protect our forest.
The Forest Service and other individuals and groups who benefit financially from thinning and burning are the ones who cherry pick data. You don’t need a Ph.D. to know that trees cool the Earth and purify air. Using fossil fuels as an accelerant for prescribed burns exacerbates climate change. If Krasilovsky wants the best available scientific information, he should welcome an environmental-impact study mandated by federal law.
Fred King
Santa Fe
