Just a quick note in support of the proposed excise tax on sales of property above $1 million. It wasn't very long ago when real estate brokers were absolutely gleeful about "escalation clauses." It was common to hear, "if you can't go 10% above asking, then don't even bother to bid." Fast forward: quoting the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, "adding the excise tax on sales will just raise prices." I'm allergic to hypocrisy so I'll make this short; the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. And there are many, many with great need. For this city of St. Francis, we have a challenge of the heart and we will meet it as we always have; head on, with compassion and love for those who have neither.

Richard Earnheart

Santa Fe

