Just a quick note in support of the proposed excise tax on sales of property above $1 million. It wasn't very long ago when real estate brokers were absolutely gleeful about "escalation clauses." It was common to hear, "if you can't go 10% above asking, then don't even bother to bid." Fast forward: quoting the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, "adding the excise tax on sales will just raise prices." I'm allergic to hypocrisy so I'll make this short; the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. And there are many, many with great need. For this city of St. Francis, we have a challenge of the heart and we will meet it as we always have; head on, with compassion and love for those who have neither.
Richard Earnheart
Santa Fe
Don't blame 'rich'
Maybe I'm the exception. But I resent being labeled a rich person. I worked very hard over 40-plus years so that I could save enough to purchase a second home in Santa Fe. By no means do I live an extravagant lifestyle. Yes, I am from out of state. New Mexico is a place I have visited for 20-plus years and decided to live in nearly half the year during retirement. I cannot understand why this community continues to blame supposedly "rich people" (which I am not) for their problems. A 3% tax on homes that cost more than $1 million would be unfair and absolutely appears to be class warfare. If I were to purchase a home here after you pass this new unfair tax, I would unfortunately have to decline.
I am offended that this community wants to blame all their troubles on the wealthy. If affordable housing is a problem, it is a communitywide problem. Every home purchaser should contribute. Do your research. Decide what is fair for everyone. What is now being proposed is certainly not.
Randy Grant
Santa Fe
Rock him up
Here's a new meaning for MAGA, the acronym for Trump's Make America Great Again slogan. In reference to the letter about punishment for Trump, ("Trump should serve time in special prison," Letters to the Editor, Aug. 17), there is another option. Months ago, before the indictments started, a friend of mine had bumper stickers printed that read "Make Alcatraz Great Again." I think this would be a great way to recycle all those cute little red caps. Also, there would be room on "the Rock" for his co-conspirators and plenty of time to figure out how to build a golf course there.
James Malott
Las Vegas, N.M.
Keep Trump off TV
Certainly it is of paramount import that the most recent ex-president does not appear on television during his trials. The public is already addicted to vulgar imbecility and needs not another spectacle provided by a narcissistic buffoon.
Miguel de Unamuno rightly detected the malady of ego-carcinoma (my coinage) in Don Juan (the 1630 original by Tirso de Molina: El burlador de sevilla y conbidado de piedra, or the trickster of Sevilla and his stone guest). The diagnosis is also most apt for Mozart and DaPonte's Don Giovanni 150 years later). Unamuno perspicuously intimated that Don Juan is "the only character who plays himself (emphasis added) to the end," and in doing so, uses all people — including himself. The polluted American mind — if any such still exists — could well do without more degradation of attention, absence of articulate precision and erosion of critical sense. Also, we could do without the continuing resistance to learning, the alarming circumvention of thought and an accelerating dilution of the endangered judicial process — all through histrionic phantasmagoria.
Jorge H. Aigla, M.D.
Santa Fe
Pet power
I love looking at all the dogs, cats, birds, etc. in the annual pet calendar competition, but I'm also so sad to see so many beloved pets have zero votes! If I were rich I would vote for every critter entered in the contest if only to let their owners know that their companion animal is just as cute, pretty, adorable, sweet and special as those few that will be appearing in the calendar. Remember, your participation is helping the animal shelters continue their important work.