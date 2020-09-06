For those discouraged with government dysfunction on so many levels, the response to the Medio Fire is a shining ray of hope. Federal, state and local entities rapidly converged on the crisis with manpower, expertise, coordination and excellent communication with the public. Most gratifying is their use of Facebook to hold daily live meetings that not only explained the science and tactics of fighting a forest fire, but answered even the most naive questions from a worried populace.
We all owe the hundreds of firefighters, support staff and incident managers a huge thank-you for not only saving our community but for restoring our faith in government.
Duke Klauck
Santa Fe
Goodies!
Ooh, two crossword puzzles on a Sunday morning! Cheap thrills in the time of Pandemic. Thank you.
Jacqueline Lovell
Santa Fe
Open up
I’m a voter and I’m disappointed with the governor for keeping a stronghold on Farmington and Aztec, and not opening the bars and other places. I and several others have gone to Durango, Colo., to do our gathering at the restaurants and bars. We’re helping Colorado make money while New Mexico loses money because of our governor holding the people of New Mexico hostage.
James Bundy
Aztec
Stayed at home
Half of my rifle company (C1/7) were “suckers and losers.” Made so by a couple of regiments of the North Vietnamese Army on Nov. 15, 1965. That day, The Donald stayed home and honed his bone spurs.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
It’s OK not to comment
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham must not have learned any golden rules. The comment made about masks in Española demonstrates perfect ignorance. Maybe people have their masks in their pocket or glovebox? Silence is golden.
Gilbert Mireles
Española
Still waiting
I applaud the editorial (“Becoming a poll worker is patriotic,” Sept. 3). If only it were that easy in Santa Fe County. My husband and I both filled out applications about a month ago and have received no responses, not even an acknowledgement of receipt of our applications. It seems that there is not only a shortage of poll workers, but of the people necessary to process those applications. I have submitted another application and called and left a message with the election worker coordinator. Here’s hoping I will be able to do my part to make sure this election runs smoothly.
Sheila Ellis
Santa Fe
Nope, comment
The governor is absolutely correct in pointing out that few in Española wear masks. We drive to Española each week and have noticed the same thing. All you have to do is stop at a gas station, for example, to see that few, if any, are wearing masks. It’s disingenuous to show a picture of the entrance to Walmart as proof that many are wearing masks, mainly because that chain has a national mask ordinance.
Bob Kirmse
Santa Fe
Invisible?
I have been hearing the term “BIPOC,” which I am told stands for “Black, Indigenous, People of Color.” As a Northern New Mexico person of Hispanic and Mexican heritage, I feel invisible with this acronym. I have no desire to compete in the Oppression Olympics; however, I do not like being invisible. It makes me angry that we Hispanic people are being ignored like this. We know Hispanic people also are marginalized by the criminal justice system, are also unfairly targeted by the police, also do not earn what our Anglo counterparts earn and also do not receive the same quality of education given to Anglo children. Do we Hispanic people need to riot to be noticed and then to be treated equally?
Mary Ellen Gonzales
Santa Fe
Disarming
Police unrest! Please don’t defund the police, just disarm them.
Dan Gowe
Santa Fe
Make it count
If you can vote in person, do it and do it early. Take some of the load off of the post office. Make sure your vote counts.
Sally Romig
Santa Fe
The best hope
A crucial decision is facing all of us Nov. 3. There are many issues on the ballot: the pandemic, the economy, race relations, but the mother of them all is the rapidly accelerating climate disaster. If our planet becomes uninhabitable, none of these other issues will even matter. The scientists who have spent all of their academic lives studying the issue have been warning us for years that we ignore this at our peril. One of the candidates does not respect or believe in science. One does. Although not a perfect candidate, Joe Biden is our best chance to save our planet and ourselves.
Gabrilla Hoeglund
Santa Fe
Don’t discriminate
My little sister and her family were traveling through New Mexico, and they had to spend the night before reaching home. In the morning, they went out to their car and they had a flat tire. On closer inspection, a screw had been screwed in the side of the tire, so this was no accident. My sister felt this was done because she has a Trump sticker on her car. She felt sorry for whoever did this as they were filled with hate. I was very saddened that this vindictive and discriminatory act happened to my sister in my home state. So many of us were appalled when the India Palace restaurant in downtown Santa Fe was vandalized. Now my sister was the recipient of discrimination. She and I have very differing opinions, but she has the right to her views. If she were discriminated against because of her race, creed, religion or sexual orientation, many liberals would jump to her defense. Would they also protect the rights of those with differing opinions? Hate is hate. Discrimination is discrimination. If you want justice for all, you must protect the rights of all, even those you don’t like or disagree with.
Victoria Seale
Santa Fe
35 years of reading
In 1985 Literacy Volunteers of Santa Fe began serving adults seeking to improve their basic reading skills or to learn English as a second language. During our 35-year history, approximately 14,000 adults throughout Santa Fe County have participated in over half a million hours of instruction. Some 5,000 trained tutors have volunteered their time. This represents staff, administration and volunteer contributions valued at more than $12 million to our community.
During these times of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic hardship, our tutoring services are more in demand than ever; however, our programs are in jeopardy because key governmental and private funding resources upon which we rely have informed us of significant cuts to our grants. We need help to keep programs open and free. This month we are celebrating our 35th anniversary with a silent auction, and we hope you will consider supporting this fundraising venture. You can benefit our programs with either a monetary donation or visit our online auction.
To register on your mobile device, text LITERACYSF to 243725. To register on your computer or tablet, in your web browser go to one.bidpal.net/literacysf. Register by selecting “SIGN IN” in the upper right of the screen. You can register via your email address, Google or Facebook. Also, the first 100 people who register will be entered into a drawing for a lovely commemorative item in celebration of our 35th anniversary.
Arthur Panaro
volunteer tutor
Santa Fe
Go online
Renew your driver’s license online!. After reading all of the problems people are having with the Motor Vehicle Division, I went online to set an appointment to renew my driver’s license. I ended up filling out the online renewal application and the process was completed in less than 10 minutes without having to leave the house.
Patricia McNeill
Santa Fe
Seven shots in the back
I imagine by now you have all read or heard about the shooting incident in Kenosha, Wis. A video shows Jacob Blake leaving an altercation between two women. He walked unarmed to his vehicle — giving officers plenty of time to subdue him. But no. As he tried to get into the car, an officer grabbed Blake by his shirt and shot him seven times in the back — his children were in that car. Blake was hospitalized and initially handcuffed in his hospital bed. He is paralyzed from the waist down. Where was he going to go?
Unrest has since destroyed areas of Kenosha, leading to two more deaths: protesters shot by a 17-year-old with an assault weapon, driven by his mother from Illinois to the protests. What was she thinking? Such blatant overuse of police force must end. What happened to conversation? Questioning? Peaceful actions and reactions?
My final question is for hunters: Would it take you seven shots to bring down your prey?
Christine Spigarelli
Rio Rancho
