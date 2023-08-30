When the Medicare prescription drug benefit was enacted in 2003, it explicitly prohibited Medicare from negotiating prices with drug companies. Drug companies could charge whatever exorbitant prices they chose. Now Medicare says it will negotiate prices of 10 drugs. But what leverage does Medicare have? Private insurance plans use the leverage of formularies, which means they will pay full price only for drugs on a list of the most cost-effective drugs for a given medical condition. Medicare should also use formularies.

PhRMA, the powerful trade group of the pharmaceutical industry, would, of course, oppose formularies and claim they would limit their ability to bring new drugs to market. That is false. We should remember that this industry is among the most profitable in the country. The largest drug companies spend more on marketing and keep more in profits than they spend on innovative research, most of which is done with public funds from the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Marcia Angell

