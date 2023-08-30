When the Medicare prescription drug benefit was enacted in 2003, it explicitly prohibited Medicare from negotiating prices with drug companies. Drug companies could charge whatever exorbitant prices they chose. Now Medicare says it will negotiate prices of 10 drugs. But what leverage does Medicare have? Private insurance plans use the leverage of formularies, which means they will pay full price only for drugs on a list of the most cost-effective drugs for a given medical condition. Medicare should also use formularies.
PhRMA, the powerful trade group of the pharmaceutical industry, would, of course, oppose formularies and claim they would limit their ability to bring new drugs to market. That is false. We should remember that this industry is among the most profitable in the country. The largest drug companies spend more on marketing and keep more in profits than they spend on innovative research, most of which is done with public funds from the National Institutes of Health.
Dr. Marcia Angell
Santa Fe
Let’s talk names
The New Mexico Museum of Art has announced the opening gala of the new Vladem Contemporary, with tickets priced at $500 — yes, $500! Not too many ordinary residents of the city are likely to be able to afford to attend, but this is one more indicator of the exclusivity surrounding the museum and the past decision to “sell naming rights.” There remains a serious issue regarding the propriety of the naming decision that legitimately needs a public discussion to guide future decisions on the question of naming public buildings.
It has been extremely rare for any public building in Santa Fe to have been named for anyone who was not a distinct historical figure or politician. For the record, many individuals have contributed in significant ways to our cultural history over past years such as Alexander Girard, John Gaw Meem and Gustave Baumann. It is worth pointing out that when the Girards donated their world-class collection of folk art, they did not request renaming the Folk Art Museum after them; only a new wing to house their collection.
Craig Campbell
Santa Fe
Sacrifice required
Sandra Jackson’s objection to the proposed solar farm is, in my opinion, typical of the attitude of many of our citizens who say global warming is a problem but don’t want to be inconvenienced by any solution (“Solar farm proposal is too hazardous for location,” My View, Aug. 27). The creation of energy always will involve the risk of it getting out of control, but we should do our best to minimize that risk. How? Place the source of energy close to the user to reduce long power lines, which are the most common cause of forest fires (Hawaii, California).
While regulations should be part of any licensing, any builder of solar farms would be foolish not to protect or insure their investment by adequate fire suppression. I rarely use Texas as an example of good policy, but it has avoided the power failures of last winter during the current heat wave because it has become the leading state producer of alternative energy in the nation. We are second and should not oppose any effort to regain first place. Fighting global warming will require sacrifices by us all, some in our backyard.
Dr. Preston Zucker
Santa Fe
Blond all over
What I really want to know is how much Trump had to pay for that blond dye job?
Patricia Emerson
Santa Fe
Stop ambulance rule
Being a caregiver requires planning, preparation and, of course, lots of patience. But it also requires our government to give us the tools we need to properly care for our family members when there is an emergency. The Department of Veterans Affairs is set to make deep and devastating cuts to reimbursement rates for ambulance services. So if the unthinkable should happen, there is a chance I will have to pay extreme rates, or even worse, there may not even be an ambulance service near me if I’m in rural New Mexico. It’s a scary thought, and I sincerely hope Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján are working to fix this rule due to be implemented in early 2024. We need to support the systems that help save lives.