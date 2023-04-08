I am relieved that I happened to have the thought that available scheduling is unacceptable for my family member’s emergent progressive neurological symptoms. But I am heartbroken for the nurse who unfairly had to be on the receiving end of my upset and distress on today’s 9-millionth phone call. While the provider suggested a follow-up appointment in a month, they “didn’t have anything,” as in, indefinitely.
While it is my understanding there are valiant efforts being made to make New Mexico a space where practitioners want to stay and provide, and are capable to do such, I am one little voice in the sea of the masses hoping that the important age-old democratic platform of newspapers will do a service of crying out for help. My family member and I don’t have the resources to skip work to travel out of state for one follow-up appointment, let alone for all care. My family member has a progressive neurological illness; intervention before it is emergent and a doctor is then willing/able to schedule us, could mean the difference between … a lot. So, here is my one little cry for help amid the doctors, the schedulers, the nurses and all the families, who need.
Delaney Covelli
Santa Fe
Focus on aggressive drivers
What is aggressive driving? Sure it is speeding, tailgating and cutting drivers off when switching lanes. The SAD (Stop Aggressive Diving) group continues to contact the mayor, councilors and the Police Department on the matter. The New Mexican ran a piece on how police Chief Paul Joye communicates very well with the police officers (“Keeping an even keel,” April 2). His actions can be helpful in dealing with the matter of aggressive drivers. One comment I would like an answer to is why the mayor has not directed Chief Joye to focus on aggressive drivers and noisy vehicles? It seems simple to many of us, especially those who have PTSD and others who want to enjoy the outside now that days are warming up. If each patrol officer ticketed one aggressive driver each shift, in one month, I believe half of them would stop.
Tom Andrews
Santa Fe
So long, James
Regarding (“The Audubon name needs to go,” Commentary, April 5) by Christian Cooper. I could not agree more. Here’s another interesting tidbit about James Audubon. The Romantic poet John Keats had a younger brother named George, who with his wife, Georgiana, migrated to Kentucky to become a farmer. Audubon advised him to invest in a boat that was already at the bottom of the Mississippi River. George Keats lost his small fortune but would succeed later on in his American adventure, no thanks to James Audubon.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Defending against fire
“Fire departments have been experiencing extreme staffing shortages,” said Eutimio Ortiz, the Santa Fe County Firefighters Association president for Local 4366. He was on KRQE news last month. “Station 62 provides medical first response and fire in Santa Fe County,” Ortiz continued, “but it’s frequently shut down because there aren’t enough firefighters. We have some key areas that we’re worried about [including] the eastern side of Santa Fe County — there’s really no great way to fight a fire out there with all the houses and lack of fire hydrants.”
U.S. Forest Service officials soon will proceed with the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project. They plan to burn 48,000 acres. The edge of that project is less than a mile from Tesuque and about 2.5 miles from the center of Santa Fe. According to Google, embers can travel five miles. Contact your elected officials.
If FOX News has knowingly made false statements on air, why isn’t the Federal Communications Commission investigating Rupert Murdoch and/or revoking his license? Isn’t that the function of a regulatory agency?
Nancy Tumposky
Santa Fe
Not on the Plaza
I second the notion from Drew Reese on the Plaza Soldiers’ Monument replacement (“A compass could map Santa Fe’s future,” Letters to the Editor, April 4). A compass representing the four directions would be lovely and allow the Plaza space to be open and enjoyed by everyone. Not only should the Plaza not be a political flashpoint over and over, but it’s time the Plaza stops celebrating war. Yes, while there is a strong sense of pride that New Mexicans have fought for the Union and the U.S. in countless wars, it’s time to focus on peace and inclusive community and welcome all people who choose to come to the Plaza. Memorials to soldiers should be placed elsewhere, Cathedral Park for example. I suggest a smaller memorial that celebrates every New Mexican — Anglo, Hispanic, Native American and anyone else — in a combined memorial celebrating bravery and sacrifice from our history, but not a particular group and not on the Plaza.