I am relieved that I happened to have the thought that available scheduling is unacceptable for my family member’s emergent progressive neurological symptoms. But I am heartbroken for the nurse who unfairly had to be on the receiving end of my upset and distress on today’s 9-millionth phone call. While the provider suggested a follow-up appointment in a month, they “didn’t have anything,” as in, indefinitely.

While it is my understanding there are valiant efforts being made to make New Mexico a space where practitioners want to stay and provide, and are capable to do such, I am one little voice in the sea of the masses hoping that the important age-old democratic platform of newspapers will do a service of crying out for help. My family member and I don’t have the resources to skip work to travel out of state for one follow-up appointment, let alone for all care. My family member has a progressive neurological illness; intervention before it is emergent and a doctor is then willing/able to schedule us, could mean the difference between … a lot. So, here is my one little cry for help amid the doctors, the schedulers, the nurses and all the families, who need.

Delaney Covelli

